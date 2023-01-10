Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in Court

Photo by Courtesy of Fox News

MOSCOW - The 28-year-old suspect in the quadruple homicide of four young students made his first court appearance on Thursday, January 5th, after he was extradited back to the state from Pennsylvania. His name is Bryan Kohberger.



If you haven’t been following along with this case, it’s about the brutal murders of four students in Moscow, Idaho (21-year-old Madison Mogan, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle).



During his first court appearance, a Latah County judge ruled that Kohbeberger would remain behind bars without bail, and she issued him a no contact order. He is not allowed to have any contact with the victim's friends, family, or the surviving roommates.



The affidavit was also released in this case, which included the probable cause the police had to arrest Kohberger at his family's home in Pennsylvania. In the report, they listed evidence of cell phone records, eyewitnesses, and DNA that was found in the home on King road. The one that was missing was the murder weapon itself.



It feels like the police have enough to keep Kohberger behind bars for good, the only thing we don’t know is why this happened in the first place. The suspect is denying any involvement in the murders, despite his DNA being found at the scene.



Kohberger is scheduled to be back inside a Moscow county courtroom on January 12th, at 10:00 am. If he pleads guilty or if he is found guilty by a jury, he faces the death penalty.



