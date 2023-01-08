DoorDash Is Charging Customers for a Free Service

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

DoorDash is now offering a service in which they will send someone to pick up your outgoing packages. Of course, for a fee. The only problem with this is, USPS offers a free pickup service which is available in most locations across the United States.

Gagan Gupta, a product manager at DoorDash said, “We are excited to introduce Package Pickup as a seamless and efficient offering for those looking to make returns during the busy post-holiday season and throughout the year."

This is similar to services like LegalZoom and Tailor Brands which offer to help you file your EIN number when starting a business. The problem with that is, EIN numbers are completely free to obtain on the IRS website, and it only takes 5 minutes to get one. It’s the same thing with DoorDash.

These websites are essentially scamming people into spending money that they don’t need to spend because these services are completely free and easy to use.

Sometimes companies like UPS or FedEx will charge a pickup fee depending on your location. But many times, you have a label on the box, and you see a delivery driver, they will take it from you without a problem.

The more we allow websites like these to get away with things like this, the more they will keep doing it. It’s capitalism at its finest, and if people give into this sort of scheme, they will continue to prey upon innocent hard-working people who are already struggling as it is.

