BREAKING NEWS: Suspect Arrested In The Missing Idaho Quadruple Murders

Photo by Monroe County Correctional Facility

MOSCOW - Throw everything you know out the window now because police have finally arrested a suspect in the Moscow, Idaho quadruple homicide case.

If you’re unfamiliar with the case, we’re talking about the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students (21-year-old Madison Mogan, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, and 20-year-old Xana Kernodle). The students were found stabbed to death in their off-campus home by two of their other roommates.

There have been many theories floating around on the internet as to what could have happened in the early hours of the morning on November 13th. The police have received over 19,000 tips, which is almost unheard of.

Up until now, the police have virtually released no information about the case. Presumably, so that they didn’t scare off any suspects in the process. However, early Friday afternoon, Moscow police held a press conference and finally announced the arrest of a suspect who was in Pennsylvania.

The suspect is 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a current Washington state resident. He was a PhD student at Washington State University, studying criminal justice and criminology. His residence was just 10 miles across the border from Moscow, Idaho, and the scene of the crime.

Pennsylvania State police, who are working with Moscow P.D., arrested Kohberger near the city of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Friday, December 30th at his parent's home.

Bryan Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and the Moscow police are working on getting him extradited back to Idaho so the court process can continue there.