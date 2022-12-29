Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in Pond

Photo by Henry Ford Health

JACKSON — Early Tuesday afternoon on December 27th, police recovered the body of a Doctor that had been missing since December 22nd after leaving Henry Ford hospital in Jackson.

The hospital stated that Dr. Bolek Payan left work on Tuesday and had no further contact with his employer, family, or friends in the five days since. Police finally went to his home to do a welfare check, where they found his vehicle and began searching the property.

Police did a thorough check of the inside of the home inside and out before eventually cutting holes in the ice of the pond on the property on Monday, December 26th. According to Blackman-Leoni Township Public Safety, Payan was found in a pond that was at his residence around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 27th.

A friend of Payan’s, Nicole Keiser, told WILX that he had dropped off his dogs at 8 a.m. on Thursday and he said he would pick them up at 6:30 p.m. Keiser said it's “out of character” for him to gone home in his truck home without picking up his dogs as beforehand. “Something happened and I don’t know what," she said.

At this time, without a completed autopsy, we don’t know exactly what he died from.

His friends and family believe that there may be foul play involved in the doctors' death, but at this moment in time, they aren’t sure exactly what that could be. The family is encouraging anyone with information about Payan’s last few days to call Det. Mike Villarreal or Det. Sgt. Bob Shrock at (517) 788-4223.