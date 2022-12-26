Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own Daughter

Photo by Miquel Parera on Unsplash

MOUNT PLEASANT - 42-year-old Kendra Gail Licari is being charged with two counts of stalking a minor, plus an additional two counts of conspiracy to commit a crime after sending thousands of text messages to her teenage daughter and her boyfriend.

According to an Isabella County arrest warrant that was issued on December 8th, 2022, Licari sent hundreds of harassing text messages to her daughter and the young boy she was seeing between September 13th, 2021, and February 20th, 2022.

Licari went to extensive lengths to hide her identity from her daughter, including hiding her IP address and changing her name. However, the report from Isabella County Sheriff’s Office stated that it was obvious that the text messages were coming from someone that the daughter knew.

The report also stated that, "Most messages contain hateful speech and contain language like, 'kill yourself ...' A lot of the messages repeat this same language."

Eventually, police, along with the FBI, were able to connect Licari to the crime after she used her iPhone to open a link to change her IP address. That’s when they were able to trace the text messages back to her.

Police initially confronted Kendra with this information back on August 10th, 2022, but that didn’t stop her. She continued to send the text messages, and even asked police, “if this matter could be kept quiet and that others not find out about it.”

After her arrest, Kendra was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond and is expected to be back in court on December 29th. She faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.