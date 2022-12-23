Petoskey, MI

Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas Stations

Photo byGene Gallin on Unsplash

PETOSKEY - Local authorities are warning people tonight about the danger of credit card skimmers. More specifically, ones found at a local Michigan gas station.

According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural development, there were six skimmers found during a routine inspection of the gas pumps. The inspection occurred late Thursday evening at SG Petroleum Inc. located at 3916 Charlevoix Road in Petoskey, Mi. 

Because of this, authorities are now looking into other gas stations that may also have credit card skimmers. They have already found some at The Admiral on E Front Street in Traverse City and Central EZ mart in East Jordan. But they will continue to search the area. 

If you have filled up any of these gas stations, or know someone who may have, check your credit card statements. And if possible, request a new card. One that’s not compromised. 

If you know someone who has a credit card skimmer at their business, you can call Weights and Measures at 571-655-8202 to report the device and have it removed. You can also make a report if you think you've located a credit card skimmer by calling the Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-632-3835.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), has asked that workers and business operators who find a credit card skimmer take the device out of service, but are careful not to touch or damage the skimmer. Then they should call and report the business where they found it.

Be careful out there.

