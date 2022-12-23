Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan.

Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this. 

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning’s 2020 report on traffic incidents, there were a total of five fatal crashes in Grand Traverse County for the entire year. The report stated that a total of 4,650 drivers were involved in 2,821 crashes in the county during 2020.

Captain Chris Clark with patrol services says that more up-to-date numbers for the county are still being compiled. But that high number of fatalities, like we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks, as well as the fact that some of the situations were hit and runs, are cause for concern and public safety. 

“All things considered, a lot of the factors that contributed to these fatalities have yet to be determined. More people have been out during this post-pandemic holiday season than in previous years,” said Clark.

One of the crashes resulted in the death of Allison "Alli" Jo Baker and was the outcome of a hit-and-run on Dec. 2, a Friday night, by an alleged drunken driver in Long Lake Township. Two of the other fatalities in the county occurred on Sundays.

Police also arrested a Buckley man for a hit-and-run at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Two people were killed in a Mancelona crash just outside of Grand Traverse County on that same day.

At this time, all of these crashes are still under investigation.

