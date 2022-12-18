How Logan Paul Scammed People Out of Millions

Photo by Author Graphic — Image by Art Rachen on Unsplash

I've never been a fan of Logan Paul personally and when I first heard this story I was kind of shocked. However, the more I learned, the more apparent it became to me that this is exactly what influencers do. Most of them scam people . And sometimes there’s a lot of money involved.

That’s what happened when Logan Paul scammed people out of millions of dollars using his cryptocurrency game, Cryptozoo.

What Is Cryptozoo?

Cryptozoo is a game that was allegedly created by Logan Paul. The purpose of the game was that it allowed people to invest their money and earn passive income while they play.

They did this by purchasing animal NFT’s and breeding them (or essentially mining them) to create unique NFT’s that they could then use to profit from. The only problem is, all of these people invested and there was no way to cash out your earnings.

Logan’s Response

People who follow Logan and those who initially invested in Cryptozoo claim that he was very excited about sharing the project with them, and would often talk about it on his podcast impulsive. However, they also said that once things started going south with the game, Logan went silent.

Investors claim that they were never able to profit or withdraw money from the game, that it wasn’t even an option after they signed up and deposited their money. And once they started asking questions, the game went offline and Logan stopped talking about it all together.

Coffeezilla , over on YouTube, produced an entire video about the scam where he thoroughly investigated the scandal. If you have a moment, I highly recommend watching it, it’s interesting, to say the least.

At one point, Logan blames the developer of the game for its failure. He claims that the developer created a code and then ran off with it, to Switzerland, and wouldn’t return it unless Logan paid him one million dollars. According to the game’s developer, Paul never paid them and that’s why they stopped working on the project.

There’s so much more to this story that we haven’t even begun to touch the surface of what actually happened here. The one thing we know for sure is that this was Logan’s game, and a ton of people lost money.