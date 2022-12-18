How Logan Paul Scammed People Out of Millions

Olive Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jX8EM_0jmHvSOK00
Photo byAuthor Graphic — Image by Art Rachen on Unsplash

I've never been a fan of Logan Paul personally and when I first heard this story I was kind of shocked. However, the more I learned, the more apparent it became to me that this is exactly what influencers do. Most of them scam people. And sometimes there’s a lot of money involved.

That’s what happened when Logan Paul scammed people out of millions of dollars using his cryptocurrency game, Cryptozoo.

What Is Cryptozoo?

Cryptozoo is a game that was allegedly created by Logan Paul. The purpose of the game was that it allowed people to invest their money and earn passive income while they play.

They did this by purchasing animal NFT’s and breeding them (or essentially mining them) to create unique NFT’s that they could then use to profit from. The only problem is, all of these people invested and there was no way to cash out your earnings.

Logan’s Response

People who follow Logan and those who initially invested in Cryptozoo claim that he was very excited about sharing the project with them, and would often talk about it on his podcast impulsive. However, they also said that once things started going south with the game, Logan went silent.

Investors claim that they were never able to profit or withdraw money from the game, that it wasn’t even an option after they signed up and deposited their money. And once they started asking questions, the game went offline and Logan stopped talking about it all together.

Coffeezilla, over on YouTube, produced an entire video about the scam where he thoroughly investigated the scandal. If you have a moment, I highly recommend watching it, it’s interesting, to say the least.

At one point, Logan blames the developer of the game for its failure. He claims that the developer created a code and then ran off with it, to Switzerland, and wouldn’t return it unless Logan paid him one million dollars. According to the game’s developer, Paul never paid them and that’s why they stopped working on the project.

There’s so much more to this story that we haven’t even begun to touch the surface of what actually happened here. The one thing we know for sure is that this was Logan’s game, and a ton of people lost money.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# money# crypto# celebrity# logan paul

Comments / 1

Published by

I cover mostly stories that are true-crime related, but there's also the occasional outburst against our growing distorted society.

Traverse City, MI
53 followers

More from Olive Barker

Petoskey, MI

Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas Stations

PETOSKEY - Local authorities are warning people tonight about the danger of credit card skimmers. More specifically, ones found at a local Michigan gas station. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural development, there were six skimmers found during a routine inspection of the gas pumps. The inspection occurred late Thursday evening at SG Petroleum Inc. located at 3916 Charlevoix Road in Petoskey, Mi.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Traverse County, MI

Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan. Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & Daughter

MACOMB COUNTY — Nine years after their crimes, the two brothers responsible for the 2013 murders of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter have been officially sentenced.

Read full story
1 comments
Traverse City, MI

Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run

TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.

Read full story
5 comments
Mancelona, MI

Two Killed In Mancelona Collision

MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The Governor

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — On Thursday, a local judge handed down the one of the longest prison terms for three men who are responsible for aiding Governor Whitmer’s kidnapping back in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Stephen 'tWitch’ Boss, Dancer & Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Dead at 40

Stephen Boss & His Wife Allison On The Left / Stephen Himself On The RightPhoto byOlive Barker/Author Screenshot Graphic. In a statement to People Magazine, Stephen’s wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed of the late dancer’s passing. She said in a quote “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison, 34, began. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy