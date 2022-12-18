Detroit, MI

Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & Daughter

Olive Barker


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDREt_0jmAqtzj00
Photo byOxygen.com

MACOMB COUNTY — Nine years after their crimes, the two brothers responsible for the 2013 murders of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter have been officially sentenced.
The mother-daughter duo was found stabbed to death in their apartments back in 2013 and yesterday a Macomb County Judge provided some closure to the case. 


The judge sentenced  43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson to serve a life sentence without parole. The two brothers were convicted back in November. Each on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and premeditated felony murder.


The bodies of 47-year-old Tina Geiger along with her 11-year-old daughter, Kristine “Krissy” Geiger, were found fatally murdered in their Clinton Township apartment in July of 2013. The autopsy report confirmed that Tina Geiger had suffered roughly 60 stab wounds and Krissy around 20 stab wounds, and she had also been sexually assaulted.


The case went cold for a while, but was reopened in 2019 after investigators found that a bloody palm print and DNA found on Krissy matched Tony Johnson. They were able to place him at the scene along with Henry Johnson after finding Henry’s blood found in a stairwell in the apartment building.


Prosecutors also said that a form of DNA under Krissy’s fingernails matched the DNA of either one or both of the brothers. And they knew they had their guys.


Investigators believed the brothers had walked or followed the victims home from a local store before sexually assaulting the young girl, and then fatally stabbing both of the victims to death.


Rebeckka Mustaffa, Tina Geiger's sister, spoke at the sentencing on Thursday and said that the killings of her sister and niece had left her without her family, according to the Detroit Free Press. “They were just ripped from my heart from these two monsters who did the brutal crime," she said.


Sources:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crime# true crime# murder# detroit# news

Comments / 1

Published by

I cover mostly stories that are true-crime related, but there's also the occasional outburst against our growing distorted society.

Traverse City, MI
53 followers

More from Olive Barker

Petoskey, MI

Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas Stations

PETOSKEY - Local authorities are warning people tonight about the danger of credit card skimmers. More specifically, ones found at a local Michigan gas station. According to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural development, there were six skimmers found during a routine inspection of the gas pumps. The inspection occurred late Thursday evening at SG Petroleum Inc. located at 3916 Charlevoix Road in Petoskey, Mi.

Read full story
1 comments
Grand Traverse County, MI

Several Fatal Crashes Over the Last Two Weeks in Northern Michigan

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Over the past two weeks, a total of eight people have died as a result of multiple traffic collisions in northern Michigan. Four of these fatal crashes occurred in Grand Traverse County. That makes it the highest number of traffic-related fatalities in the county since before the pandemic. Data that was obtained from the road patrol office at the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed this.

Read full story

How Logan Paul Scammed People Out of Millions

Photo byAuthor Graphic — Image by Art Rachen on Unsplash. I've never been a fan of Logan Paul personally and when I first heard this story I was kind of shocked. However, the more I learned, the more apparent it became to me that this is exactly what influencers do. Most of them scam people. And sometimes there’s a lot of money involved.

Read full story
1 comments
Traverse City, MI

Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run

TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.

Read full story
5 comments
Mancelona, MI

Two Killed In Mancelona Collision

MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The Governor

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — On Thursday, a local judge handed down the one of the longest prison terms for three men who are responsible for aiding Governor Whitmer’s kidnapping back in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Stephen 'tWitch’ Boss, Dancer & Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Dead at 40

Stephen Boss & His Wife Allison On The Left / Stephen Himself On The RightPhoto byOlive Barker/Author Screenshot Graphic. In a statement to People Magazine, Stephen’s wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed of the late dancer’s passing. She said in a quote “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison, 34, began. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy