Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & Daughter

MACOMB COUNTY — Nine years after their crimes, the two brothers responsible for the 2013 murders of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter have been officially sentenced.

The mother-daughter duo was found stabbed to death in their apartments back in 2013 and yesterday a Macomb County Judge provided some closure to the case.



The judge sentenced 43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson to serve a life sentence without parole. The two brothers were convicted back in November. Each on two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and premeditated felony murder.



The bodies of 47-year-old Tina Geiger along with her 11-year-old daughter, Kristine “Krissy” Geiger, were found fatally murdered in their Clinton Township apartment in July of 2013. The autopsy report confirmed that Tina Geiger had suffered roughly 60 stab wounds and Krissy around 20 stab wounds, and she had also been sexually assaulted.



The case went cold for a while, but was reopened in 2019 after investigators found that a bloody palm print and DNA found on Krissy matched Tony Johnson. They were able to place him at the scene along with Henry Johnson after finding Henry’s blood found in a stairwell in the apartment building.



Prosecutors also said that a form of DNA under Krissy’s fingernails matched the DNA of either one or both of the brothers. And they knew they had their guys.



Investigators believed the brothers had walked or followed the victims home from a local store before sexually assaulting the young girl, and then fatally stabbing both of the victims to death.



Rebeckka Mustaffa, Tina Geiger's sister, spoke at the sentencing on Thursday and said that the killings of her sister and niece had left her without her family, according to the Detroit Free Press. “They were just ripped from my heart from these two monsters who did the brutal crime," she said.



