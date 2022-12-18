Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run

Photo by Northernmichiganescapes.com

TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.

Captain Chris Clark said in a statement, “We could tell from information gathered at the scene that the eastbound vehicle that the deceased Traverse City man was operating-had the right of way. The vehicle that was traveling southbound basically disregarded a traffic control device.”

When police arrived at the scene, they said that the victim was thrown from his Jeep and was pronounced dead on arrival.

“We were able to determine the suspect vehicle that had fled the scene was a white SUV. So right now we’re looking for any information on a white SUV that may have been involved,” Clark said. “There was some debris there that indicated that maybe a headlight trim area of a, maybe a GMC product, was located at the scene.”

By Friday evening, Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said that during their investigation, they were able to identify a 32-year-old Buckley man as the driver of the white SUV involved in the fatal crash.

They have arrested him on several charges including, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident (hit-and-run) causing death as well as a moving violation causing death.

At this time, the sheriff’s office says that the Buckley man is lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail and this case will now be turned over to the county prosecutor.