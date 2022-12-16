Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The Governor

Olive Barker

Updated booking photos from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Paul Bellar (left), Joe Morrison (middle), and Pete Musico (right).Photo byAlvin S. Glenn Detention Center

“They were running a “terrorism training camp in Jackson County,” - Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani 

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — On Thursday, a local judge handed down the one of the longest prison terms for three men who are responsible for aiding Governor Whitmer’s kidnapping back in 2020. 

If you’re unfamiliar with the case, on October 8th, 2020 the FBI announced that they had arrested 13 men suspected of orchestrating an event of domestic terrorism and attempting to kidnap Michigan’s Gov., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. 

Two of the men were acquitted, two of them pleaded guilty in order to testify against the others, and two of them were found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping along with possession of weapons of mass destruction. 

The three men in sentencing were Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar. They were not charged with being directly involved in the conspiracy. However, they were members of a paramilitary group and they trained with Adam Fox, who faces a possible life sentence on December 27th.

The trio was convicted back in October of after they provided material support for a terrorist act. Their charges carry a maximum term of 20 years.

During their sentencing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urged Judge Thomas Wilson to, “impose a sentence that meets the gravity of the damage they have done to our democracy.”

Paul Musico was sentenced to a minimum of 12 years in prison, Joe Morrison was sentenced to 10 years, and Paul Bellar was sentenced to 7 years. With their sentencing, they would be eligible for release after serving their terms, but any final decision would rest in the hands of the Michigan parole board.

