Stephen 'tWitch’ Boss, Dancer & Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Dead at 40

Olive Barker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBJ0r_0jk932xR00
Stephen Boss & His Wife Allison On The Left / Stephen Himself On The RightPhoto byOlive Barker/Author Screenshot Graphic

In a statement to People Magazine, Stephen’s wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed of the late dancer’s passing. She said in a quote “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison, 34, began. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She went on to say, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Remembering Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Stephen became known for his crazy dance moves and a smile that could light up a room as a guest DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres show back in 2014. People loved him and so as time went on he became a permanent part of the show and in 2020 he was given the title of producer.

Stephen is also widely known for the family dance videos he created with is wife Allison along with their children.

At this time, Stephen’s death is still pending additional information and we do not have the cause of death from the medical examiner. But it appears to be a suicide, as reported by TMZ.

This is so very sad. He is survived by his wife Allison along with their three children, Weslie (14), Maddox (6), and Zaia (3).

Sources:

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# news# celebrity news# breaking news# suicide# death

Comments / 1

Published by

I cover mostly stories that are true-crime related, but there's also the occasional outburst against our growing distorted society.

Traverse City, MI
49 followers

More from Olive Barker

How Logan Paul Scammed People Out of Millions

Photo byAuthor Graphic — Image by Art Rachen on Unsplash. I've never been a fan of Logan Paul personally and when I first heard this story I was kind of shocked. However, the more I learned, the more apparent it became to me that this is exactly what influencers do. Most of them scam people. And sometimes there’s a lot of money involved.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & Daughter

MACOMB COUNTY — Nine years after their crimes, the two brothers responsible for the 2013 murders of a Detroit-area woman and her 11-year-old daughter have been officially sentenced.

Read full story
1 comments
Traverse City, MI

Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and Run

TRAVERSE CITY - Local Traverse City man is dead after a car crash at Interlochen Corners on December 15th. Police say that the man who was hit was driving a Jeep Wrangler and heading east on US-31 around 11 on Thursday night when he was hit bit another driving who was driving south on South Long Lake Rd.

Read full story
5 comments
Mancelona, MI

Two Killed In Mancelona Collision

MANCELONA - On Thursday, December 15th, around approximately 10 pm, the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding a crash in Hayes Township. According to the police report that was filed, the crash happened between a pickup truck and a car. The pickup truck allegedly attempted to pass a car while driving west on Mancelona road near Lynn Lake road when he collided head on with another car.

Read full story
2 comments
Michigan State

Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The Governor

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — On Thursday, a local judge handed down the one of the longest prison terms for three men who are responsible for aiding Governor Whitmer’s kidnapping back in 2020.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy