Stephen 'tWitch’ Boss, Dancer & Former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ Dead at 40

Stephen Boss & His Wife Allison On The Left / Stephen Himself On The Right Photo by Olive Barker/Author Screenshot Graphic

In a statement to People Magazine, Stephen’s wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed of the late dancer’s passing. She said in a quote “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Allison, 34, began. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”



She went on to say, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Remembering Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Stephen became known for his crazy dance moves and a smile that could light up a room as a guest DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres show back in 2014. People loved him and so as time went on he became a permanent part of the show and in 2020 he was given the title of producer.

Stephen is also widely known for the family dance videos he created with is wife Allison along with their children.

At this time, Stephen’s death is still pending additional information and we do not have the cause of death from the medical examiner. But it appears to be a suicide, as reported by TMZ .

This is so very sad. He is survived by his wife Allison along with their three children, Weslie (14), Maddox (6), and Zaia (3).

