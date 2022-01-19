You Can Order Free COVID-19 Tests Right Now

Olha Bahaieva

Since the pandemic started, we all want to end it as soon as possible. We already have many vaccines, tests, and life is slowly going back to normal.

Fortunately, today you have one more present from the government. According to COVIDtests.gov, now you can order four free COVID-19 tests.

This is amazing news! Now, many people can test themselves with these free tests. Today we have more and more opportunities that simplify our life, and free tests are one of them.

Some people might say it’s not enough, but for some, it’s a huge benefit, because they can’t buy it, or maybe there is an urgent need to use such a test.

Anyway, if you go to COVIDtests.gov, you also find resources that will help you to learn more about testing. These includes:

  • At-Home Tests at Retailers and Pharmacies
  • Insurance Reimbursement for At-Home Tests
  • 20,000+ Free Testing Sites

If you’re interested in ordering these tests, here is helpful information from the official website you need to know to make your order.

The tests available for order:
Are rapid antigen at-home tests, not PCR
Can be taken anywhere
Give results within 30 minutes (no lab drop-off required)
Work whether or not you have COVID-⁠19 symptoms
Work whether or not you are up to date on your COVID-⁠19 vaccines
Are also referred to as self-tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests

- COVIDtests.gov

Final Thoughts

If you were looking for an opportunity to get free testing, here is your lucky day. Starting from Wednesday, many people will have the opportunity to detect an illness before bad things will occur with their health.

