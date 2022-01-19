Where You Can Buy Last-Minute Food Gifts in NYC

Photo of Macarons Photo by Jill Wellington from Pexels

Many people visit NYC every year. If you’re a lover of this modern, urban city, you might want to buy something special. While most people would prefer to go with physical products, like T-Shirts and souvenirs, there is a special gift you can buy. These are food gifts.

Why we are talking about food gifts? Well, to be honest, they provide a unique connection between you as a taster and your memories.

If you taste something delicious, your unconscious will make you go back to the place where you bought it again and again. So, to be sure about places that will give you great memories along with amazing tastes, check these places in NYC to buy food gifts.

Sahadi’s

If you check Sahadi’s website in the gift food section, you’ll find two boxes for $80 and $135. So let’s review them to know what you’ll get for each price.

Flavors of the Sun Gift Bundle for $80

If you select this gift box, you’re going to get:

Sahadi Aleppo Pepper

Sahadi Lebanese Style Zaatar

Sahadi Sumac

Sahadi Ras El Hanout

Sahadi Berbere

Dried Medjool Dates

Probably these names won’t tell you much, so Sahadi’s has a short explanation of what type of food you’ll get.

This bundle includes a signed copy of Sahadi’s first ever cookbook, Flavors of the Sun. It also includes a starter kit of essential spices and ingredients, exclusive to Sahadi’s. — Sahadi’s

Best of Sahadi’s for $135

Ok, so this box is way bigger than the previous one. If you select this box, you’re going to get.

Sahadi Everything Lavasch

Sahadi Chickpeas

Sahadi Honey

Sahadi Sumac

Sahadi Ras El Hanout

Sahadi Aleppo Pepper

Regina Roasted & Salted Pistachios

Regina Premium Dried Apricots

DEA Harissa

Iliada Mixed Olives with Herbs

Iliada Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Al Wadi Tahina

Al Wadi Fava Beans in Brine

SOS Chefs

This business works since 1996, so you might be sure that it’s a solid place to select your next food gift. They have many types of gifts, including presents for moms, dads, sons, work types, and others. Among all of them, I prefer Seasonal Dried Fruit & Nut Basket and Seasonal Fruit Basket.

If you love a healthy lifestyle, these food gifts are perfect for you. So let’s review each of them.

Seasonal Dried Fruit & Nut Basket for $55

This is a set that includes dried foods and nuts of the season. SOS Chefs has a great description of what exactly they included here.

This mix rotates seasonally, depending on what we’ve received that week, pictured here is our Red Diamond Mix with goji, zeresh, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, dried blood orange and a pinch of ginger & cinnamon. Plus, a Tunisian hammered metal tray to lay out your bounty for snacking ease. — SOS Chiefs

Seasonal Fruit Basket for $35

A gift card with amazing fruits that will make your day energetic. Here's what SOS Chiefs say.

The contents of this basket rotates seasonally, depending on what we’ve received in from the farms that week. Possibilities include strawberries, cherries, figs, muscat grapes, pomegranates, Meyer lemon, blood orange, mandarin, yuzu, and limequat. From now until 2021, each gift basket purchased will come with a citrus juicer for a la minute squeezing. — SOS Chiefs

Final Thoughts

NYC is so many places to visit, that tourists might not have enough time. It’s a good idea to buy apart from traditional presents something unique that you can remember for a long time.

Food gifts are a great alternative or addition to classical presents that you used to buy. It’s not only a way to taste something unique but give yourself a delicious memory so you want to go back to NYC again and again.