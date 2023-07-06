Oklahoma City's June Sales and Use Tax Report Reveals Higher Collections Than Last Year but Lower Than Projections

Oklahoma City's June sales and use tax report reveals that General Fund collections were higher than the previous year but lower than projected.

The General Fund, responsible for the city's day-to-day operations, relies heavily on sales tax as its main source of revenue, followed by use tax.

The report includes tax collections from the second half of April and estimated collections from the first half of May.

In June, General Fund sales tax collections amounted to approximately $26.1 million, slightly below the projection and slightly above the same month last year.

Use tax collections for the same period totaled around $7.6 million, slightly above the projection and significantly higher than the previous year.

Sales tax is derived from retail sales within Oklahoma City, while use tax is charged on goods purchased elsewhere and brought to the city.

The overall sales tax rate in most parts of the city is 8.625%, with a portion allocated to the General Fund, MAPS 4, Police and Fire, and the Zoo, while the remainder goes to the state.

