Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's Deep Impact and Commitment to the Community

The Foodbank relies on community partners for support in achieving its mission, including providing food, funds, and volunteers.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has been a partner since 1988 and has integrated the Foodbank into its company culture.

Goodyear associates volunteer in the Foodbank's warehouse, helping with sorting, inspecting, and repacking food items, as well as serving neighbors facing hunger.

They also volunteer at food programs within the Foodbank's network during Goodyear's annual Global Week of Volunteering.

Goodyear associates also engage in skills-based volunteerism, offering their professional skills to benefit the Foodbank.

In addition, Goodyear makes an annual financial contribution to the organization and matches associate donations during the Harvest for Hunger Campaign.

Thanks to Goodyear's support, millions of meals have been provided to the community.