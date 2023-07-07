Choosing the Right Insect Repellent for Kids: Safety Tips and Recommendations

During the summer months, bugs like mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, chiggers, and biting flies can make outdoor activities miserable.

Insect repellents can help protect against the annoying itching that comes with mosquito bites, as well as ward off illnesses such as Lyme disease, West Nile disease, and Zika virus, which are spread through mosquito or tick bites.

When choosing an insect repellent, it is recommended to use one that is registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as recommended by both the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Insect repellents can be divided into two chemical classes: synthetic chemicals (like DEET and picaridin) and plant-derived oils (like oil of lemon eucalyptus and oil of citronella).

DEET-based products offer the best protection against mosquito bites and are safe for use on children.

Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective but should not be used on children under 3 years old.

It is important to note that natural insect repellents that are not registered with the EPA have not been proven effective.

When using insect repellents, it is important to read and follow the label instructions, avoid using it on babies under 2 months old, and not store it within reach of children.

It is also recommended to avoid using combination sunscreen/insect repellent products and to apply repellent only on exposed skin and clothing.

After returning indoors, wash treated skin and clothes with soap and water.

Additionally, it is important to not apply repellent on irritated skin or open wounds, as it can cause adverse effects.