Cincinnati, OH

Choosing the Right Insect Repellent for Kids: Safety Tips and Recommendations

Ohio Updates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ej0y_0nIfXs4i00

During the summer months, bugs like mosquitoes, ticks, fleas, chiggers, and biting flies can make outdoor activities miserable.

Insect repellents can help protect against the annoying itching that comes with mosquito bites, as well as ward off illnesses such as Lyme disease, West Nile disease, and Zika virus, which are spread through mosquito or tick bites.

When choosing an insect repellent, it is recommended to use one that is registered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as recommended by both the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Insect repellents can be divided into two chemical classes: synthetic chemicals (like DEET and picaridin) and plant-derived oils (like oil of lemon eucalyptus and oil of citronella).

DEET-based products offer the best protection against mosquito bites and are safe for use on children.

Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective but should not be used on children under 3 years old.

It is important to note that natural insect repellents that are not registered with the EPA have not been proven effective.

When using insect repellents, it is important to read and follow the label instructions, avoid using it on babies under 2 months old, and not store it within reach of children.

It is also recommended to avoid using combination sunscreen/insect repellent products and to apply repellent only on exposed skin and clothing.

After returning indoors, wash treated skin and clothes with soap and water.

Additionally, it is important to not apply repellent on irritated skin or open wounds, as it can cause adverse effects.

Visit here for more details

This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in Ohio

1K followers

More from Ohio Updates

Marietta, OH

River Roar: Meet Our Newest K9 Deputies at Downtown Marietta Event

Deputy Davis and K9 Ivar, along with Deputy Peters and K9 Timmy, patrolled downtown Marietta at the River Roar event. Ivar and Timmy, our newest deputies, will be back on Saturday evening, so feel free to say hello to them and their partners.

Read full story
Hilliard, OH

Keeping the City Clean: The Importance of Street Sweeping Services in Hilliard

The City of Hilliard provides street sweeping services to its residents using a truck equipped with brushes, water jets, and a vacuum. From April to October, sweeping is done once a month on every road, and additional sweeps are conducted after storms, events, and accidents.

Read full story
Gahanna, OH

Gahanna Civic Center: Transforming 825 Tech Center Drive into a Community-Focused Hub

The City of Gahanna in Ohio has identified that many of its buildings are deficient and have exceeded their lifespan. In September 2022, the Gahanna City Council unanimously approved the purchase of a building located at 825 Tech Center Drive, which will be transformed into the new "Gahanna Civic Center."

Read full story
New Franklin, OH

Mayor Adamson Encourages Community to Enjoy Remaining Fourth of July Week Celebrations

Despite the confusion about what day it is, it is confirmed that it is Friday and the weekend has arrived. The Fourth of July celebrations are still ongoing, with two major events remaining.

Read full story
Summit County, OH

South Main St. Bridge Over Nimisila Reservoir to Close for Urgent Repairs

The South Main Street Bridge over the Nimisila Reservoir in Summit County is being closed due to additional deterioration found by bridge inspectors. The bridge will be closed to ensure safety.

Read full story
Dayton, OH

DPS Introduces Flexible Enrollment Options for Families

The Dayton Public Schools District is introducing new enrollment options for families to provide more flexibility in enrolling their children. Starting from July 10th, families can enroll virtually from anywhere or in-person at four high schools, seven community events, or the district's Central Office. Evening and weekend enrollment hours will be available throughout July and August.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Governor DeWine Announces $20 Million in Grants to Support Arts Organizations and Boost Economic Growth

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik have announced that over $20 million in grants will be awarded to support 104 arts-based organizations in 33 counties. These grants are part of the second round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program, with a total of over $43 million in grants being awarded to 243 arts organizations across the state.

Read full story
Ohio State

Ohio Governor Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, Highlighting Success and Future Growth

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with other officials, celebrated the one-year anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in Ohio. The lifeline provides a single, easy-to-remember number for residents to call when they or someone they know is in crisis.

Read full story
Mansfield, OH

Water Main Repairs Cause Road Closure on Gerke Ave

Sections of Gerke Avenue from West Sixth Street to Hill Avenue and Hill Avenue from Gerke Avenue to Penn Avenue will be closed for water main repairs. The road closure is expected to last until Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Read full story
Washington County, OH

Recent Incidents in Washington County: Shoplifting, Expired Registration, Probation Violation, Dog Bite, and School Theft

On June 17, 2023, Deputy Young responded to Par Mar in Marietta Township regarding a shoplifting incident involving alcohol. The suspect was identified through video footage. The next day, Par Mar reported a similar incident, with the same individual captured on video. A summons will be requested from Juvenile Court for the charge of theft.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

Streamlining Internal Billing Processes for Internal Service Providers at Ohio State University

Starting in October 2023, Internal Service Providers (ISPs) at Ohio State University will use a new process called Internal Order Billing (IOB) to invoice other internal departments or units. This process replaces the need for Internal Service Delivery (ISD) for billing purposes.

Read full story
Vandalia, OH

Board of Zoning Appeals Holds Public Hearing on July 12, 2023, with Zoom Viewing Option

The Board of Zoning Appeals will be holding a public hearing on July 12, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at 333 James E. Bohanan Memorial Drive in the City of Vandalia.

Read full story
Mentor, OH

Lake County General Health District's Mosquito Treatment Schedule for 2023: Protecting Public Health and Comfort

The Lake County General Health District conducts mosquito treatment in densely populated areas of Lake County, Ohio to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases and create a more comfortable summer environment.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

GCRTA Receives $3.2 Million Grant to Expand Environmentally-Friendly Bus Fleet and Reduce Carbon Footprint

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA) has received $3.2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to purchase six new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered buses.

Read full story
Worthington, OH

Upcoming Public Meeting for Worthington Environmental Stewardship Team

The City of Worthington Environmental Stewardship Team will hold a public meeting on July 13, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at 374 Highland Avenue, Worthington, in the Planning & Building Training Room. City Clerk Grace Brown issued the meeting notice in compliance with Worthington Code Section 109.05.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
Elyria, OH

Road Closures and Detours for West Ave. Project

On Monday, July 10, 2023, the intersection of 8th Place at West Ave. will be closed, along with the intersection of 8th St. at West Ave. In addition, 8th St. will be closed to the west, towards Riverside.

Read full story
Sylvania Township, OH

Special Meeting of Sylvania Township Trustees: Attend In-Person or Virtually

The Sylvania Township Trustees will have a Special Meeting on July 11, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. The meeting can be attended in person or electronically via telephone or computer, tablet, or smartphone. Citizens can contact Township Administrator Oliver Turner to test the technology beforehand. The agenda can be viewed on iCompass.Visit here for more details.

Read full story
West Carrollton, OH

Real estate developer IRG acquires 93-acre industrial facility in West Carrollton, Ohio, with plans for job creation and development opportunities

Industrial Realty Group (IRG) has acquired a 662,000-square-foot industrial manufacturing property in West Carrollton, Ohio. The property is one of the largest industrial sites in the south Dayton area and is located at 1030 Alex Bell Road, near Interstate 75.

Read full story
West Carrollton, OH

West Carrollton Approves Agreement with Woodard Development for River District Construction

The city of West Carrollton has approved an agreement with Woodard Development to move forward with the planned river district along the Great Miami River. Woodard Development will be the "contractor at risk" for public improvements, such as roads and infrastructure, in exchange for a 5% fee of the total project budget.

Read full story
1 comments
Clayton, OH

Clayton's Annual Free Outdoor Movie Event: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in Meadowbrook Park

Clayton's annual Movie in the Park, sponsored by Englewood Cinema, will be held on August 18th at Meadowbrook. The event is free for all community members and features "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy