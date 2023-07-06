Loveland's Annual Independence Day Celebration: A Fun-Filled Day of Activities and Entertainment

The City of Loveland held its annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4, featuring various activities such as a kid zone, concert, parade, and fireworks.
New additions this year included a water splash zone, pie eating contest, Yankee Doodle dog parade, and bingo.
The kid zone offered a range of entertainment for all ages, including meet-and-greet sessions with FC Cincinnati member Ian Murphy, games, a reptile petting zoo, princesses and superheroes, glitter tattoos, and more.
Live performances included drum acts by Loveland Rocks Music Lessons and a sway pole performer.
SAW Pilates served as the Grand Marshal for the parade, which had over 50 entries from local scout troops, music acts, and community businesses.
Pandora Effect, a six-piece rock cover band, performed at the Nisbet Park Amphitheater, playing hits from Joan Jett to Journey.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools.
