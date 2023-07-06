Loveland's Annual Independence Day Celebration: A Fun-Filled Day of Activities and Entertainment

The City of Loveland held its annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4, featuring various activities such as a kid zone, concert, parade, and fireworks.

New additions this year included a water splash zone, pie eating contest, Yankee Doodle dog parade, and bingo.

The kid zone offered a range of entertainment for all ages, including meet-and-greet sessions with FC Cincinnati member Ian Murphy, games, a reptile petting zoo, princesses and superheroes, glitter tattoos, and more.

Live performances included drum acts by Loveland Rocks Music Lessons and a sway pole performer.

SAW Pilates served as the Grand Marshal for the parade, which had over 50 entries from local scout troops, music acts, and community businesses.

Pandora Effect, a six-piece rock cover band, performed at the Nisbet Park Amphitheater, playing hits from Joan Jett to Journey.