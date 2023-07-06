Upcoming Meeting: Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission - July 13, 2023 - Discussion on Various Property Requests and New Business Items

The regular meeting of the Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission will take place on July 13, 2023, at 7:00 pm at the Louis J.R. Goorey Worthington Municipal Building in Worthington, Ohio.

The meeting will include discussions on various requests, including replacing a deck on Oxford St., installing new roofing and siding on Dublin-Granville Rd., adding fencing and columns on Morning St., and installing fencing on Clearview Ave.

The meeting will also cover new business items such as constructing a pergola, fireplace, retaining wall, and patio on Short St., and building a new deck, porch roof, patio, and hot tub on Evening St.

Additionally, the meeting will address painting a brick house on Granville Rd.

Public input is welcome and can be submitted via email, phone, or in person during the meeting.

The City of Worthington will provide accommodations for individuals with disabilities upon advance notice.