Worthington, OH

Upcoming Meeting: Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission - July 13, 2023 - Discussion on Various Property Requests and New Business Items

Ohio Updates
The regular meeting of the Worthington Architectural Review Board and Municipal Planning Commission will take place on July 13, 2023, at 7:00 pm at the Louis J.R. Goorey Worthington Municipal Building in Worthington, Ohio.

The meeting will include discussions on various requests, including replacing a deck on Oxford St., installing new roofing and siding on Dublin-Granville Rd., adding fencing and columns on Morning St., and installing fencing on Clearview Ave.

The meeting will also cover new business items such as constructing a pergola, fireplace, retaining wall, and patio on Short St., and building a new deck, porch roof, patio, and hot tub on Evening St.

Additionally, the meeting will address painting a brick house on Granville Rd.

Public input is welcome and can be submitted via email, phone, or in person during the meeting.

The City of Worthington will provide accommodations for individuals with disabilities upon advance notice.

Massillon, OH

Massillon Public Library to Host Class on File Backup Basics

The Massillon Public Library Technology Department is set to host a class on File Backup Basics. The class will focus on teaching attendees easy methods of backing up their personal data to prevent losing access to irreplaceable documents and photos.

Columbus, OH

Improving Traffic Monitoring with Transit Bus Cameras: An Ohio State University Research Study

Researchers at The Ohio State University have developed a novel method for counting and tracking vehicles on public roads. This development could improve current traffic systems, allowing travelers to reach their destinations faster. Utilizing cameras already installed on campus buses, the researchers demonstrated the ability to automatically and accurately measure vehicle counts on urban roads, detect objects in the road, and distinguish between parked and moving vehicles. Previous studies found that using mobile cameras provides better spatial and temporal coverage compared to sparse and temporary sensors.

Piqua, OH

Piqua Awarded $100,000 from Ohio BUILDS Program for Essential Water Infrastructure Improvements

The City of Piqua is among the 90 projects that are set to receive state grants to help address critical water and wastewater infrastructure issues in Ohio. The grants are part of Governor Mike DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS (Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success) water infrastructure grant program, which is administered by the Ohio Department of Development. In this round of funding, 64 counties will receive a total of $135 million. Piqua will use its $100,000 grant to replace an undersized 2-inch water main on Ridge Street with an 8-inch one. The new main will serve seven homes and allow a greater volume of water to flow. Additionally, a fire hydrant will be added on South and Ridge streets, thereby enhancing fire protection.

Piqua, OH

FEMA Grant Enables Piqua Fire Department to Upgrade Essential Breathing Apparatus for Enhanced Safety

The Piqua Fire Department received the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to procure new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA). This grant covered about seventy-five percent of the cost of the new air packs, which are replacing the department's current packs that are nearly 15 years old and necessitate frequent repairs. The older packs have also been hydrostatically tested twice, the maximum permissible, and were nearing the end of their usable lifespan.

Bowling Green, OH

City Building Transition: Demolition and Parking Lot Construction to Temporarily Impact Parking and Site Access

The new City Building has officially opened to the public. The next phase of the project involves the demolition of the old building and construction of a shared parking lot with the local library. The ongoing work will result in changes to parking and site access. Beginning July 31st, City staff will have designated parking in Public Parking Lot 4, enforced by police during business hours. The public is advised to use the parking area located to the north of the new City Building, which includes handicapped parking.

Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green Urges Power Conservation During Upcoming Hot Days to Minimize Costs and Reduce Emissions

The upcoming days are predicted to be the hottest of the year, with Bowling Green expecting significant electric usage. To cope with this, the city is initiating Community Energy Savings Days, urging electric customers to conserve power. Officials emphasize there is no problem with the electric grid, but the move is to minimize costs for users. Such days are declared when there is a high demand for electricity, usually during extreme weather conditions. Residents can assist by reducing their energy consumption, particularly between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., thus helping to distribute demand evenly across the network, cut down energy provision costs, and lessen greenhouse gas emissions.

Nelsonville, OH

Public Invited to Attend Special Nelsonville City Council Meeting for Potential City Manager Interview

The Nelsonville City Council has scheduled a special meeting to interview a potential city manager. The interview will be conducted in executive session, adhering to guidelines outlined in the local administrative code.

Mansfield, OH

Water Boil Advisory Issued for Bertram Avenue Due to Water Main Repair

A boil advisory has been issued due to a repair being made to a water main. Residents are advised to bring all consumed water to a rolling boil for a full 3 minutes before consumption as a precautionary measure. The advisory is in place until samples can be tested to confirm the purity of the water.

Mansfield, OH

Urgent Water Main Repairs Prompt Immediate Shutdown on Bertram Avenue

The Mansfield Water Repair Department has shut down water service due to urgent water main repairs. The affected areas include Bertram Avenue, with the service shutdown taking immediate effect.

Euclid, OH

Volunteers Needed for Euclid Avenue Summer Clean-Up Event

Keep Euclid Beautiful is seeking volunteers for a clean-up event on Euclid Ave. The initiative involves picking up trash and debris, with all necessary cleanup supplies such as gloves, grabbers, visibility vests, and trash bags provided.

Columbus, OH

Honda's Graduate Certificate in Business Leadership: Nurturing Talent and Shaping Future Leaders

The Honda Graduate Certificate in Business Leadership (GCBL), a partnership between the automotive manufacturer and Fisher College of Business, aims to promote talent development in organizations. The specialized program equips participants with skills in finance, strategy, leadership, business communications, and negotiations. It was developed by Fisher’s Executive Education department and is tailored to the needs of Honda employees. The partnership between Honda and Ohio State University, which has spanned 22 years, was expanded five years ago to include the GCBL program, focusing on talent, community, and research.

Ohio State

Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted Inaugurate Ohio State Fair Highlighting New STEAM Exhibits and Attractions

The Ohio State Fair was inaugurated today by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, First Lady Fran DeWine, and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, along with Ohio State Fair General Manager Virgil Strickler. The fair, which will continue until early August, offers traditional attractions such as the famous butter cow, Smokey Bear, Sky Glider, and a natural resources park. The event is seen as a family favorite and an ideal place for social gatherings.

Bellefontaine, OH

Bellefontaine Police Department to Foster Community Relationships at Upcoming National Night Out

The Bellefontaine Police Department is set to host the National Night Out at a local park. The event, which is organized by the department's Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, is focused on helping the police build stronger community relationships.

Marietta, OH

Traffic Violations and Law Enforcement Activities Across Various Townships on July 21-22, 2023

On July 21, 2023, various traffic violations were reported across different townships. In Pioneer Township, drivers were warned for issues such as lacking headlights, speeding, disobeying traffic control devices, and having defective equipment. In Blennerhassett Township, drivers were reprimanded for not using turn signals and having expired registration. Belpre Township saw violations for improper display and defective equipment, Fairfield Township for driving habits and Marietta Township for issues with license plate light and lanes of travel. Deputy Harlow assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Lawrence Township, while Deputy Thornberry checked a vehicle near State Route 618 in Belpre Township, which was pulled off the road until a licensed driver could retrieve it.

Cleveland, OH

Current Supreme Court Less Likely to Overturn Precedents, Argues Law Professor Jonathan Adler

Jonathan Adler, a law professor and director of the Coleman P. Burke Center for Environmental Law, disputed the claim that the current Supreme Court is more inclined to overturn precedent and invalidate laws. Using available metrics, Adler argued that the present court is less likely to overturn precedents or invalidate legislative enactments compared to its predecessors.

Cleveland, OH

Ryan Marino Highlights Misconceptions and Dangers of Xylazine Overdose

Ryan Marino, an assistant professor at a medical school, discussed the hazards posed by the new drug xylazine, found in overdoses across the U.S. He highlighted its contribution to the existing overdose crisis.

Butler County, OH

Traffic Advisory: Bridge Beam Delivery to Cause Delays on Princeton Road on July 27 & 28

The Butler County Engineer’s Office has issued a traffic advisory for the vicinity of the roundabout at Princeton Road and Yankee Road. This is due to the delivery of bridge beams to a nearby construction site on July 27 and 28, 2023. The beams, transported on an immense trailer, will likely cause traffic delays.

Cincinnati, OH

Enhancing Road Safety: Specialized Driving Training for Teens with ADHD

Having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) can make it challenging to stay focused, especially for a young person learning to drive. The writer of the article was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 6, when teachers and parents noticed a difficulty in maintaining attention. In school, the writer would often lose focus and not even realize it until someone or something grabbed their attention.

Elyria, OH

Elyria Parks Recreation Center Opens as Cooling Shelter Amid Heat Wave

A recreation center in Elyria Parks has been opened as a cooling location for people suffering from the heat. The center will be open from 2-7 today, Thursday, and Friday 12-7.

Franklin, OH

Rumpke Service Adjusts Collection Times to Protect Crews from Extreme Heat

Rumpke waste and recycling collection crews may start their rounds earlier than usual in an attempt to serve as many customers as possible before intense heat sets in. This initiative is geared towards shielding the drivers from heat-related illnesses, while also ensuring they continue to provide essential services.

