57-year-old Grandma Bites Off The Tongue Of Her Attacker, She Took It To The Police As DNA Evidence

In a courageous act of self-defense, a 57-year-old woman in Avignon, France, fought off her attacker by biting off his tongue and then handed it in to the police as evidence. The woman was out walking her dog at 4am on Sunday 19 February when a man in his 30s started following her. He proceeded to forcefully hug and kiss her while slipping his hands down her trousers. After a struggle, the woman bit off the aggressor's tongue and returned home with it, where she and her son handed it in to the local police station.

The human tongue Photo by Joey Nicotra on Unsplash

The police went to the scene and arrested the man, who is originally from Tunisia and living in France illegally. The attacker claimed that the woman was the one who had attacked him, but the evidence was clear. This incident is similar to a recent Spanish case where a woman amputated the male reproductive organ of her would-be rapist, who was also charged with attempted rape.w



It is important to note that these women were forced to take such extreme measures to protect themselves because of the failure of society to protect them. Women should not have to resort to such drastic actions to protect themselves from sexual assault. The fact that this is happening in our society is shameful, and it is the responsibility of everyone to address this issue.



These cases should serve as a wake-up call to governments and law enforcement agencies to take a more proactive role in protecting women from sexual violence. It is time for society to recognize that women have the right to live their lives without the constant fear of sexual assault. We need to provide better education, support, and resources to women who are victims of sexual violence and to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.



These incidents highlight the urgent need for action to be taken to address the issue of sexual violence. It is time for society to step up and take responsibility for protecting women from sexual assault. Women should not have to resort to such extreme measures to protect themselves, and it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that they do not have to.

Source: https://www.francebleu.fr/infos/faits-divers-justice/elle-depose-le-bout-de-langue-de-son-agresseur-au-commissariat-d-avignon-4668555