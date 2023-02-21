Fiction: A man was watching the CCTV footage of his house, he was shocked to see his wife praying for a divorce

**** This story is purely fictionalt

My heart is heavy as I write this, for I have just learned of a man named Daniel who has been facing one hardship after another. I can only imagine the weight of his burden, the heaviness of his heart. He was once a successful businessman, with cars, houses, and shops to his name. But since he married his beloved Julian, everything has fallen apart. In the span of just three years, he lost almost everything he had worked so hard to build. His business failed, and the banks he did business with demanded he pay his loan, forcing him to sell some of their properties to pay it off.



Through all of this, Julian has been blaming herself for her husband's misfortune. But Daniel knows in his heart that she could never be the cause of his downfall. Despite his reassurances, his wife has continued to blame herself, thinking that she brought bad luck into his life.

Crying woman Photo by Claudia Wolff on Unsplash





It wasn't until Daniel decided to watch the CCTV footage from a hidden camera in their matrimonial bed that he truly understood the depth of his wife's pain. He saw her praying and crying, begging God to make him realize that she was the cause of his troubles and to chase her out of their home.



As I read Daniel's story, my heart aches for him and Julian. It's clear that they both love each other deeply, and that their struggles have taken a toll on their relationship. I can only imagine the pain and sadness that Julian must be feeling, thinking that she is the cause of her husband's downfall.



If only she could see what Daniel sees – a woman of strength and faith, who has stood by him through thick and thin. I hope that Daniel can find a way to help his wife understand that she is not to blame for their troubles, and that together they can weather any storm.



To all the Daniels and Julians out there, I offer my sincerest hope and prayers that you find your way through these dark times, and that your love for each other only grows stronger with each passing day.