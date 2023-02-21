A 4-year-old Child Was Beaten To Death With A Broom Stick, His 9-year-old Sister Was Charge In Connection To The Crime

Happy Siblings Photo by Chayene Rafaela on Unsplash

My heart sank as I read about a tragic incident where a 4-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death with a broomstick by his 9-year-old sister. The incident occurred in a Mobile, Alabama home on February 3, leaving the family and the community in a state of shock and grief.



According to reports, officers were responding to a call “in reference to a medical emergency involving a child” when they arrived at the home. Sadly, they found the little boy “unresponsive inside the residence,” and despite the best efforts of emergency medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.



What makes this situation even more disturbing is the revelation that the child had been a victim of long-term abuse. How could anyone hurt an innocent little child in such a cruel and unimaginable way? The thought alone is unbearable.



As detectives dug deeper into the circumstances surrounding the boy's death, they discovered that the caregiver and aunt, 53-year-old Yolanda Coale, had been taken into custody for aggravated child abuse the following day. She is still in custody on a $150,000 bond.



Even more shocking was the news that the 9-year-old sister of the deceased was also charged with assault. Can you imagine the pain and confusion this child must be going through? Coale allegedly told cops that she woke up that morning to the sounds of screams and found the 9-year-old brutally attacking her little brother with a broomstick. It's a nightmare scenario that no family should ever have to face.



It's difficult to comprehend the trauma and devastation that the family and community are going through. My thoughts and prayers go out to them during this heartbreaking time. The identity of the siblings has not been made public by the police, but their story serves as a painful reminder of the need for love, kindness, and empathy in our world.