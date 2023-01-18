Washington, DC

5 Fun Date Ideas in Washington DC

offMetro.com

Planning a special weekend getaway to the Capital with your loved one? If you’re searching for a few fun date ideas in Washington DC - you’ve reached the right place. 

Our capital is home to world-class attractions that can create unforgettable memories for you and your special someone. From playing Mini Golf in a very special place, cozying up in a wine bar, going on a cool brewery tour or a romantic hike, there’s something for everyone. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4npT_0kIEM1Et00
Washington DCPhoto byCasey HorneronUnsplash

So let’s start with our 5 top fun date ideas in Washington DC - that you should definitely consider this year.

5 Super Fun Date Ideas in Washington DC:   

Organizing a special evening or short getaway with your special one is key for growing (and maintaining) your relationship. With the fun date ideas below - you won’t have a problem planning your unforgettable Washington DC getaway.

1. Swingers Mini Golf: A Unique Experience You’ll Never Forget

Looking for a fun date thaSwingers in DC marked the 3rd location worldwide and the 1st in the U.S for this unique fast-growing indoor golfplayground, which also offers craft cocktails and a mini food hall with delicate food bites from local vendors. Co-founded by Matt Grech-Smith and Jeremy Simmons, Swingers started out in London. 

The two Entrepreneurs conducted a market research in which they found out that people were looking for more than just eating out in a nice place. People today are looking for a fun activity that naturally includes good food, but it also has to look good on Instagram, TikTok and other social media. And from that, they reinvented the world of Mini Golf, and Swingers was born. 

Swingers in DC includes two nine-hole golf courses with a wide range of obstacles, like windmills, swinging clock pendulums, and many more. But it’s not just a beautifully designed Mini Golf playground. Swingers adds a unique food and drink element with gourmet street food that’s provided by acclaimed local restaurateurs, and hand-crafted cocktails. Golf “caddies” run around delivering the food and cocktails while you’re playing. There’s also a great live DJ that makes this whole Golf experience incredibly cool, fun and memorable.  

Watch this to get a glimpse:

The Golf course itself is really challenging with lots of fun trick shots you can try. As you reach the last hole, there’s a windmill. If you’re good enough and hit a “hole in one” - you’ll get to spin a wheel that offers cool rewards like a “free appetizer”, “free drink” and more. And then, at the very end, there’s a super cool Podium (for 1st place, 2nd and 3rd place) where you can get boomerang photos for free (they are sent to you via email). Isn’t that awesome? 

2. Get Cozy at a DC Wine Bar

While you may think it’s a bit late in the year to head to a winery, in my opinion - anytime is good for a glass of great wine (as long as you’re not driving!). A nice winery can also be the perfect place to take your special someone in order to get closer, and move that relationship a notch higher. Washington DC has many fabulous wine bars that you can choose from. 

If you’re looking for a nice outdoor wine experience, you can visit The Eastern which has a beautiful patio where you can enjoy your wine in class. For a more romantic date, you can visit Danny Liedo’s Slate Wine Bar, or the Dickson Wine Bar.

The latter is a 3-level bar with a special intimate design. Every floor is illuminated with beautiful candles, creating the perfect romantic ambiance for your date. On top of that, there’s a nice outdoor patio that is open during the summer.

3. Take a DC Brewery Tour

If you’re more into beer, you and your partner can go on a fun brewery tour in DC. The craft beer scene in the capital is innovating and thriving. You can easily spend a day exploring a few fine craft breweries, tasting locally produced beers and great food.  

There are more than 200 craft breweries across the region, which offer a wide array of beer styles, from malty, creamy, light or dark, you’ll find your taste. You can enjoy small-batch beers at DC Brau, the capital’s first packaging brewery founded in 1956. Hop later on to Hellbender Brewing Company, Bluejacket Microbrewery, or District Chophouse & Brewery where you can pair your beer with yummy seafood and steaks.

Here are some of the best breweries in DC you should include on your tour:

Naturally, you should avoid driving during a DC Brewery tour. So, if you don’t want to walk or take public transportation - we suggest taking a tour guide like DC Brew Tours. These beer-travel experts offer daily tours to the best breweries, pubs and bars in the capital. Their 3-5 hour tours include tasting of up to 18 different craft beers, and some delicious food pairings, VIP access to a few breweries, and of course - round-trip transportation from the city center. 

4. Go on a Romantic Hike (+Picnic)

Do you and your special someone share a love of being outdoors? Head out on a romantic hike. Washington DC has plenty of scenic hiking spots to choose from. All you need to do is choose the difficulty, length, and style of the hike you prefer. 

If it’s your first date, we suggest the gorgeous Theodore Roosevelt Island. Walk across the Key Bridge, where you can enjoy beautiful views of Georgetown and the Potomac. Afraid of snakes or dangerous reptiles? Don't worry, the only venomous reptile in Theodore Roosevelt National Park is the prairie rattlesnake, but they aren't as common as they were back in the time of Theodore Roosevelt. Even if you encounter a rattlesnake - most likely they'll ignore or avoid you unless surprised or provoked.

If you’re celebrating a special anniversary or something in the likes, take a drive to Great Falls Park. Located in McLean, Virginia, it’s just a 15-miles drive from DC, and has 15 miles of hiking trails. Great Falls Park offers more than just hiking. You can go horseback riding (very romantic!), biking, fishing, and more. The park opens daily at 7am, but check for the latest conditions here. Want to end the hike with a romantic picnic? No problem, there are plenty of spots for this at Great Falls Park. 

If you’re looking for more Picnic spots in Washington DC, here are just a few great options:

  • National Mall (Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial)
  • Tidal Basin (Jefferson Memorial)
  • Rock Creek Park
  • Constitution Park
  • National Arboretum

5. Visit a Museum

Last but not least, Museums are a great way to spend a day with your special someone. Everybody knows the Smithosonian - the largest complex of museums in the world. If you’ve never been to the Smithosonian - it should be on the top of your list. It’s the largest complex of museums on the planet, created by the US government for “the increase and diffusion of knowledge”. 

Aside from the Smithosonian, DC has lots of other great museums where you can explore with your partner. Go on an exciting 007 adventure at the International Spy Museum, or visit the only major museum on the planet that is dedicated to promoting women’s unique contributions to art. The National Museum of Women in the Arts was founded back in 1987, and it recognizes the best women artists of our time, while showcases exceptional women artists from the past.

To summarize, there are plenty of super fun date ideas in Washington DC. It doesn’t matter if it’s your first date or your 25th anniversary, you’ll enjoy any of the above! And if you're taking the train from NYC to DC, here are some dining options on the way.

Want to read more of our latest posts? Check out these NYC Boat Tours you should try this year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# things to do in Washington dc# Washington date tips

Comments / 2

Published by

offMetro is a travel resource for city dwellers who want to get out of town–car-optional. oM reports on the best day trips and weekend getaways that are easily accessible via alternative modes of transportation, be it by bike, bus, subway, or boat. If you can’t make the weekends longer, strive to make them better.

New York City, NY
2K followers

More from offMetro.com

New York City, NY

5 Beautiful Rooftop Gardens In New York City

When we think about visiting New York there are a lot of things that come to mind. The Statue of Liberty, Broadway, the Empire State Building, Times Square, the Brooklyn Bridge, well-known museums, the most exclusive hotels, and many other world-famous attractions of the greatest cities in the world.

Read full story

5 Hiking Trails on Long Island You Should Try

Earn your hiking stripes and bragging rights by exploring hiking on Long Island’s finest trails. Traverse past haunted lighthouses stuffed with peg legs, otherworldly landscapes, sunbathing seals, and sparkling seasides.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

Following in the Footsteps of Popular Film Scenes Shot in NYC

The world's most cinematic metropolis is New York. In the more than 100 years that this art form has existed, it is difficult to estimate how many movies have been filmed here. Because of this, the streets, buildings, bridges, and entire neighborhoods of New York City seem so familiar. Spider-Man would be around the corner, Carrie and Miranda would be strolling by, or a dinosaur would be prowling around a museum. You may experience a special sense of immersion in your favorite movie in New York.

Read full story
Westford, MA

Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts

We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Tasty Business Lunch Restaurants in New York City

You’re probably looking for a great place to have a business lunch in New York City, but you don’t know where to start. Business lunch in New York.Photo byRod LongonUnsplash.

Read full story

How to Have a Ski Trip This Year with No Hassle

Flying down the mountain on freshly fallen snow, cozying up next to a crackling fire, sipping on delicious hot cocoa - needless to say, few feelings are better than those experienced on a ski trip.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments

Tips To Prepare Your Kids For Summer Camp

Summer camp can be one of the most incredible experiences for your child. However, it can also be scary and stressful, especially if it’s your child’s first time going to camp. There are a few easy ways to help you and your child prepare for summer camp and we’ve gathered them all here!

Read full story

Planning Your First Luxury Vacation? These Tips Can Help

Material things come and go. But vacations, and the memories they produce, can last a lifetime. It’s one reason so many travelers put a great deal of time, effort, and money into their getaways. And if the approaching summer season has you ready to take a luxury vacation, you’re certainly not alone.

Read full story

How to Make Travel Easier This Year

Whether it’s lounging on the beach, going on an excursion, or spending a day sightseeing, vacationing is pure fun! But, actually, getting to your destination? Not so enjoyable. We know you’ve put a great deal of time, effort, and money into planning your dream vacation. So, it’s time to learn how to make traveling easier and actually enjoy the journey to your destination.

Read full story
16 comments

Enjoy Your Golf at One of These Courses

Most beautiful Golf Courses in America.Craig Hellier on Unsplash.com. From the Sandhills of North Carolina to the rocky bluffs along the Pacific, the quality of American golf courses is equally as impressive as their grandeur. But the most beautiful golf courses in America don’t just make for pretty pictures. They’ve been thoughtfully designed to provide an incredible golf experience while seamlessly weaving into their natural landscape. These are the most beautiful golf courses in America you simply must visit.

Read full story
5 comments
Boston, MA

Winter Wonder in Boston: My Very First Visit to Boston

We all should have THE list. Places I should go before I die. My list includes such places as Tuscany, Paris, Fiji, and Boston. Yes, Boston. There are so many more places to add to my personal list that are in the US and abroad but Boston always drew me in.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

5 Outdoor Activities That We Want To Try This Year

After too many months of staying at home, thanks to COVID, it’s time to plan how we’re going to spend our Post Pandemic time. Most of us will be spending most of it outside, probably for entire days. Oh man, how we missed it. However, with work, kids and so much more on our plate - we’ll need to choose the best outdoor activities that can truly fulfill us.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Most Romantic ATV Destinations For Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day coming up, now is the time to start planning a date with the one you love the most. ATVs and UTVs can take you to adventurous destinations for quality alone time with your special someone. Riding your 4×4 or side-by-side with your date guarantees a day of fun, fitness, and plenty of scenery. Here are five romantic destinations for riding on your ATV or UTV.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

5 Fun Indoor Winter Activities in NYC You Should Try This Year

For us New Yorkers, no matter how cold it gets in winter - we want action. The coldest months of the year are January and February, and the winter itself can last until the end of March. What do we do during these ice-cold months in the Big Apple? Well, we don’t sit at home all day, that’s for sure. There are plenty of cool things to do in the city, even when it’s freezing outside. NYC is one of the most vibrant and energetic cities on the planet. It offers unrivaled experiences and activities that can suit anyone. In this post - we’ll discuss a few of our favorite and fun indoor winter activities in NYC, which we definitely recommend you try!

Read full story
New York City, NY

11 Areas of NY That Any Tourist Should Visit This Year

Planning to visit the Big Apple this year? Here's a list of 11 areas of NY that you definitely should put on your list. From incredible sight-seeing viewpoints to unmissable iconic landmarks, New York City should be at the top of everyone’s travel bucket lists. Especially if you love the hustle and bustle of a city break.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Bouts of Boating About In New York: 5 NYC Boat Tours You Should Try

Searching for a few great ideas for NYC Boat Tours you can go on this year? You’ve reached the right page. New York is a city that’s famous for several things. First, it’s full of locations that people, New York natives and visitors alike, seek out and frequent. Times Square, Central Park, and Broadway are perfect examples of these places.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Quebec in Winter: Why It’s the Perfect Destination

Looking to visit Quebec in Winter? Read this post to learn why it’s a great idea. When the mercury drops below freezing, many of us prepare for four months of Netflix, hot toddies and excessive heating bills. We avoid spending time outside at all costs, save for that one warm-weather Caribbean getaway. To put it lightly, sometimes New York doesn’t seem like the best place to spend winter.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy