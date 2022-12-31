Following in the Footsteps of Popular Film Scenes Shot in NYC

The world's most cinematic metropolis is New York. In the more than 100 years that this art form has existed, it is difficult to estimate how many movies have been filmed here. Because of this, the streets, buildings, bridges, and entire neighborhoods of New York City seem so familiar. Spider-Man would be around the corner, Carrie and Miranda would be strolling by, or a dinosaur would be prowling around a museum. You may experience a special sense of immersion in your favorite movie in New York.

Central Park. Photo by Harry Gillen on Unsplash

New York has a lot of sites that have been used in movies. And we're not referring to the typical tourist sites. These may be ordinary locations that eventually gain popularity following the movie's release.

Let's explore some of the most iconic film locations in NYC from well-known movies.

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Breakfast at Tiffany's is one of the atmospheric and well-known movies that was filmed on the streets of New York. You may emulate Holly Golightly, played by Audrey Hepburn, in this situation. She created a really unique habit for herself, purchasing coffee and pastries and eating breakfast while admiring Tiffany's windows.

Holly wished she lived somewhere where she could unwind in the same way she did in front of her favorite store. Go to Tiffany & Co.'s flagship store on Fifth Avenue to do the procedure once more. Don't pass up the opportunity to see Holly Golightly's house , go down the block where she resided, and then continue to the New York Public Library.

Experience Marilyn Monroe

In New York City, the grille of a subterranean ventilation shaft is a hidden location to visit. It might sound strange to choose, but that was the scene from The Itch of the Seventh Year where Marilyn Monroe prevented her dress from blowing. It's a scene that has influenced pop culture all across the world. The area is close to the junction of Lexington Avenue and 52nd Street. When a subway train passes underneath this grille, the intended effect is obtained.

Joker dance

The stairway from Todd Phillips' movie The Joker is one of New York City's newest attractions . It's in the Bronx, I believe. Joaquin Phoenix did his renowned dance in this location wearing the film's defining attire and makeup. Every day, hundreds of tourists attempt to mimic the actions of the movie character. Finding an empty moment on the stairs to take a decent picture or video is difficult. But you can wake up very early, when everyone is still asleep, and come here by airport transfer when no one is here. It's worthwhile, though.

Friends' apartment

Ross, Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, and Ross. Billions of people have been familiar with these names for decades. Six buddies from the Big Apple are followed throughout the series. It produces a list of many locations to see in New York City on its own. Since the program was shot in a studio pavilion, the Central Perk coffee shop cannot be visited. However, you can see the West Village residence where Monica, Rachel, Chandler, and Joey were "housed."

Night at the Museum

Millions more kids wanted to have the same journey after the mid-2000s release of the movie Night at the Museum. After all, playing with a dinosaur, being friends with a little cowboy and a Roman, riding a horse with President Roosevelt, and rescuing the world from the Egyptian curse are all incredibly enjoyable. The American Museum of Natural History , a must-visit institution for youngsters in New York, is the setting of the movie.

The American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West. Photo by Diego Carneiro on Unsplash

Balto

A bronze sculpture of a Husky dog may be found in Central Park. Thanks to the animated movie Balto, the millennial generation is familiar with it. Right here, next to the memorial, the introduction and epilogue were filmed. It's a fantastic location in New York to take your children and share the story of the dog's adventures.

He was one of the dogs who carried diphtheria medicine to Nome, a tiny Alaskan village, in 1925. There was no alternative method to bring the medicine to the ailing people because of the poor weather conditions. The pandemic ended in 5 days thanks to the courage of the dogs and their handlers, and Balto became a representation of this achievement.

Home Alone

One of America's presidents, Donald Trump, who was also The Plaza Hotel owner and a businessman at the time, made an appearance in the iconic movie, Home Alone. By the way, the millionaire's condition, not some random accident, was to blame. He wouldn't have authorized the shooting if he hadn't. It's definitely one of the most iconic hotels in NYC, and it is very hard to find a hotel that can match such opulence. Furthermore, "Plaza" was already a byword for prosperity and success.