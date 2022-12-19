Westford, MA

Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, Massachusetts

offMetro.com

By Ron Rossi

We visited Westford in Massachusetts last week. When you come in from out of town you need to go out for dinner with friends who live here. We have been visiting for over 20 years and we know the area well. But sometimes you find something different. It is a place you normally pass by. But sometimes it is different. Word of mouth is that it is a place that is different and unique. And, since a friend is recommending that you go for dinner, you decide it is a place to try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4lGw_0jnC3rRI00
Stir Martini Bar & KitchenPhoto byRon Rossi

Plus, they are known for a martini. Or two.

It is not a large place as you pull into the parking area. You can see it is small. But the lot is full. So there must be a crowd inside. And with the name above the door how wrong can it be? it is STIR. And if you know the phrase from an old James Bond movie (Dr. No) then you know it is the way that Bond likes his martini: “Stirred. Not shaken.”

So, we went through the door and met the hostess. We were lucky. There was one table available at that moment. We agreed and sat down there. We were handed our menus by our waitress, Sophie. She reviewed the specialties for the evening. She told us what was available. We also had the list of specialties for the evening. This looked appealing. She also handed us the cocktail menu with beverages, martinis, and other items. Where to begin?

Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen: COCKTAILS ANYONE?

Naturally, in a place known for a Martini, it is the way to start. Especially as you are going through a menu with many entrees to consider. What we know is that everything is freshly made. Nothing is from a freezer or a store. This was all made that day int he kitchen by the chefs. This is what you expect.

Of course, we started with the cocktails. The wine was selected. Rose. And a special Velvet Throne cocktail that is a mix of Makers Mark, vanilla, cherries and red wine float. I selected a Martini but not as it appears on the list. I wanted a traditional martini the way I always have it. I discussed it with Shopie and she agreed. 

While she went to get the selection we looked through the menu. This was extensive. It offered items we had not seen before There was a selection we could turn the appetizers into for the meal itself. Looking around we could see what other patrons were ordering. It took us several minutes but we finally selected what we would have for the evening.

It was just then that Sophie arrived with our drinks. Everything was fresh from the bartender. The martini itself was filled to the top. You couldn’t even hold it in your hand for the first sip. It was that large. We made our toast and then took a sip. The martini was as I expected and what I recalled. It was dry. Fresh. The vodka I wanted. It was stirred. Not shaken. It had three olives that were filled with Blue Cheese. The first taste told me I had a real martini as I expected. It is rare to have one like this.

A TIME TO ENJOY

We placed our orders and it was time to wait. While we did this we enjoyed our cocktails. It was perfect timing since, as we talked, our appetizers arrived. We kept this simple enough. We had a RED BEET AND RICOTTA SALAD. It was made with fresh red beets that were cooked and marinated that day. It was crisp and had a flavor to compliment it. It was also mixed with Ricotta that was sliced and mixed in. This was topped on a combination of lettuce and some spices to give it an accent This also had a vinaigrette on it for an accent. The salad itself was large enough for two individuals.

Our other salad was a nice mix of BERRY AND GOAT CHEESE. The berries were fresh. A good combination. This was then placed with fresh goat cheese on top of a mix lettuce with walnuts and apple cider vinaigrette. It was also large enough for two. It could be a perfect lunch to have.

Next were the main courses. First we had  LOBSTER AND LEMON MASCARPONE RISOTTO. This was an excellent combination of lobster tail and claws mixed with the risotto that has lemon, thyme and mushrooms. We also had an order of LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE. It is a level above traditional mac & cheese. This was freshly made pasta that morning. Once more it was topped with lobster claws and tail. The cheese was excellent and made the flavor nice and melted to have an excellent taste.

Next we had to try SHORT RIB RAVIOLI. Once more this ravioli was made that day. It was light and fresh. It was then stuffed with short ribs and some spice to give it a flavor. It was topped with a homemade mushroom demi-glace. This is not a red sauce. It is a compliment to the ravioli and short rib.

Naturally you had to have a LASAGNA. How can you not when in a restaurant with a touch of Italian. Only this time once more it is fresh pasta that morning. The sauce was definitely homemade and not out of a can. It was light, gentle and plentiful. The cheese was nice and melty. It had a touch of bolognese in the meat that filled the dish along with some spinach. This was a good dish to have and to remember when cooking at home.

Along with our cocktails and conversations, this was an excellent meal before we headed into the holiday season. It was our time alone to enjoy our company, and our dinner, together. 

A HIDDEN GEM TO DISCOVER AND ENJOY.

You would drive by a small restaurant and never know that inside was a place that is special. The staff is excellent. We thank Sophie, and the team for their help. Thanks to the bartender for those cocktails, especially that wonderful martini.

Chef Thomas is an expert, and the team is perfect in creating these meals. These meals are not what you would find in any other Italian restaurant. This was a s[special place where they take a traditional concept and convert it into something new. Something you might imagine but never had. It was a delicious meal. Rightly made and seasoned to bring it a taste you would truly want to have. The portions were right. The prices were fine for what you have to select from. It is your choice. You can also make a reservation if you want to have the right place to sit when you get there.

And then you to Randy. He is an expert as the Owner / Operator. He has a great idea, and an excellent team who make this happen. STIR is not a large place. It is the right size for people who want to try something new and different. 

It did stir things up.

Location:

Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen

2 Powers Road

Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone: (978)-634-7125 

Want to read more of our latest posts? Check out these tips for winter surfing in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

offMetro is a travel resource for city dwellers who want to get out of town–car-optional. oM reports on the best day trips and weekend getaways that are easily accessible via alternative modes of transportation, be it by bike, bus, subway, or boat. If you can’t make the weekends longer, strive to make them better.

New York City, NY
1531 followers

More from offMetro.com

New York City, NY

5 Tasty Business Lunch Restaurants in New York City

You’re probably looking for a great place to have a business lunch in New York City, but you don’t know where to start. Business lunch in New York.Photo byRod LongonUnsplash.

Read full story

How to Have a Ski Trip This Year with No Hassle

Flying down the mountain on freshly fallen snow, cozying up next to a crackling fire, sipping on delicious hot cocoa - needless to say, few feelings are better than those experienced on a ski trip.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments

Tips To Prepare Your Kids For Summer Camp

Summer camp can be one of the most incredible experiences for your child. However, it can also be scary and stressful, especially if it’s your child’s first time going to camp. There are a few easy ways to help you and your child prepare for summer camp and we’ve gathered them all here!

Read full story

Planning Your First Luxury Vacation? These Tips Can Help

Material things come and go. But vacations, and the memories they produce, can last a lifetime. It’s one reason so many travelers put a great deal of time, effort, and money into their getaways. And if the approaching summer season has you ready to take a luxury vacation, you’re certainly not alone.

Read full story

How to Make Travel Easier This Year

Whether it’s lounging on the beach, going on an excursion, or spending a day sightseeing, vacationing is pure fun! But, actually, getting to your destination? Not so enjoyable. We know you’ve put a great deal of time, effort, and money into planning your dream vacation. So, it’s time to learn how to make traveling easier and actually enjoy the journey to your destination.

Read full story
16 comments

Enjoy Your Golf at One of These Courses

Most beautiful Golf Courses in America.Craig Hellier on Unsplash.com. From the Sandhills of North Carolina to the rocky bluffs along the Pacific, the quality of American golf courses is equally as impressive as their grandeur. But the most beautiful golf courses in America don’t just make for pretty pictures. They’ve been thoughtfully designed to provide an incredible golf experience while seamlessly weaving into their natural landscape. These are the most beautiful golf courses in America you simply must visit.

Read full story
5 comments
Boston, MA

Winter Wonder in Boston: My Very First Visit to Boston

We all should have THE list. Places I should go before I die. My list includes such places as Tuscany, Paris, Fiji, and Boston. Yes, Boston. There are so many more places to add to my personal list that are in the US and abroad but Boston always drew me in.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

5 Outdoor Activities That We Want To Try This Year

After too many months of staying at home, thanks to COVID, it’s time to plan how we’re going to spend our Post Pandemic time. Most of us will be spending most of it outside, probably for entire days. Oh man, how we missed it. However, with work, kids and so much more on our plate - we’ll need to choose the best outdoor activities that can truly fulfill us.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Most Romantic ATV Destinations For Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day coming up, now is the time to start planning a date with the one you love the most. ATVs and UTVs can take you to adventurous destinations for quality alone time with your special someone. Riding your 4×4 or side-by-side with your date guarantees a day of fun, fitness, and plenty of scenery. Here are five romantic destinations for riding on your ATV or UTV.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

5 Fun Indoor Winter Activities in NYC You Should Try This Year

For us New Yorkers, no matter how cold it gets in winter - we want action. The coldest months of the year are January and February, and the winter itself can last until the end of March. What do we do during these ice-cold months in the Big Apple? Well, we don’t sit at home all day, that’s for sure. There are plenty of cool things to do in the city, even when it’s freezing outside. NYC is one of the most vibrant and energetic cities on the planet. It offers unrivaled experiences and activities that can suit anyone. In this post - we’ll discuss a few of our favorite and fun indoor winter activities in NYC, which we definitely recommend you try!

Read full story
New York City, NY

11 Areas of NY That Any Tourist Should Visit This Year

Planning to visit the Big Apple this year? Here's a list of 11 areas of NY that you definitely should put on your list. From incredible sight-seeing viewpoints to unmissable iconic landmarks, New York City should be at the top of everyone’s travel bucket lists. Especially if you love the hustle and bustle of a city break.

Read full story
10 comments
New York City, NY

Bouts of Boating About In New York: 5 NYC Boat Tours You Should Try

Searching for a few great ideas for NYC Boat Tours you can go on this year? You’ve reached the right page. New York is a city that’s famous for several things. First, it’s full of locations that people, New York natives and visitors alike, seek out and frequent. Times Square, Central Park, and Broadway are perfect examples of these places.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Quebec in Winter: Why It’s the Perfect Destination

Looking to visit Quebec in Winter? Read this post to learn why it’s a great idea. When the mercury drops below freezing, many of us prepare for four months of Netflix, hot toddies and excessive heating bills. We avoid spending time outside at all costs, save for that one warm-weather Caribbean getaway. To put it lightly, sometimes New York doesn’t seem like the best place to spend winter.

Read full story
3 comments
New York City, NY

5 NYC Travel Books For The Family That Will Inspire Your Kids

Looking for some fun travel books for your NYC family holiday? The choices are overwhelming, so I’ll try and help you narrow down the options and choose a few lovely travel books that you and your kids can enjoy together. There are lots of different styles out there, from cool city activity books, inspirational travel stories, to colorful destination guides.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Falling In Love With Martha's Vineyard & A Secluded Resort

Aerial photo of Nobnocket Boutique Inn on Martha's Vineyard.Photo courtesy of Nobnocket Boutique Inn. I fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard a long time ago. Off the coast of Cape Cod, accessible only by boat or air, it’s known as one of the favorite holiday spots for the rich and famous.

Read full story
New York City, NY

10 Historic Hotels in New York City

Are you looking for historic New York City hotels to make your upcoming vacation even more enjoyable? If so, then you have come to the right place if you’re heading out to New York City, and want a first-class experience, you might want to start on finding the ideal hotel for you and your loved ones.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Things to Do With Kids in New York City

Playing in Central Park.Photo by Erin Song on Unsplash.com. New York is one of the busiest cities globally, and visiting with kids might seem like a tasking venture. On the contrary, there are many kid-friendly fun activities to do with kids when touring the city. Whether you want to go all out or are traveling on a budget, there is something for everyone. Here are the five best things to do with kids in NYC.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy