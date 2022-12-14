5 Tasty Business Lunch Restaurants in New York City

You’re probably looking for a great place to have a business lunch in New York City, but you don’t know where to start.

Business lunch in New York. Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash

Maybe, you’ve heard good things about Balthazar, Le Bernardin, and Scarpetta, but you’re not sure they’re the right fit for you.

If so, then check out our list of the 5 favorite business lunch restaurants in New York City!

Whether you’re looking for an upscale French restaurant or something more casual, here’s something unique for you.

Let’s explore these restaurants in New York City and find the perfect spot for you.

5 of our favorite Business Lunch Restaurants in New York City:

1. The Grill

The Grill is one of New York’s best restaurants for lunch, offering a variety of specialty dishes that are sure to please every palate.

Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty steak sandwich or a light and healthy salad, you’ll find something to satisfy your hunger at The Grill.

And if you’re looking for something truly unique, be sure to try their famous “lobster roll” – a lobster tail served on a bed of lettuce and topped with tomatoes, onions, and a special sauce.

No matter what you’re in the mood for, you’re sure to find it at The Grill. So come on down and enjoy a delicious lunch today!

2. Keens Steakhouse

Keens Steakhouse is a New York institution, having been founded in 1885. The restaurant is best known for its aged steaks, which are cooked to perfection and served with a variety of delicious sauces.

Keens also offers a wide range of other menu items, including seafood, poultry, and vegetarian dishes. Whatever you order, you’re sure to enjoy a meal at Keens Steakhouse.

One of the things that make Keens Steakhouse so unique is its welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant has a cozy, old-fashioned feel, and the staff is always happy to chat with guests and make recommendations.

Keens provides an engaging dining experience for individuals as well as groups.

If you’re looking for a truly memorable dining experience, be sure to try Keens’ legendary mutton chop. This massive chop is served with mashed potatoes and onions, and it’s sure to satisfy even the heartiest appetite.

It’s no wonder that the mutton chop has been one of Keens’ most popular dishes for over 130 years!

3. Peter Luger Steak House

Peter Luger Steak House specializes in steaks and seafood. The steakhouse has been in business since 1887 and is one of the oldest steakhouses in the United States. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks, which are aged for 28 days.

The restaurant also serves other meats, such as lamb, chicken, and pork. Peter Luger Steak House has three locations, two in New York City and one in Long Island.

The steakhouse also offers a catering service. Specialty dishes at Peter Luger Steak House include the porterhouse for two, which is a 44-ounce steak that is dry-aged for 28 days; the filet mignon, which is an 8-ounce steak that is dry-aged for 21 days; and the lobster Newburg, which is lobster sauteed in butter with cream, sherry, and eggs.

4. Delmonico’s

Delmonico’s is one of the best lunch spots in New York. They have a great variety of food, and the quality is always top-notch.

One of their specialties is their chicken parmigiana sandwich, which comes with a side of pasta. It’s a great meal for both kids and adults, and it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re ever in the area.

Another one of their specialties is their pumpkin ravioli, which is a must-try if you’re a fan of pumpkin spice.

The ravioli is cooked to perfection, and the sauce is absolutely divine. Trust me; you won’t be disappointed.

5. The Smith

There are a lot of great places to eat lunch in New York City, but one of them is The Smith. They have a wide variety of sandwiches, salads, soups, and quiches.

Their big specialty, however, is their hot dogs. These are some of the best hot dogs in the city, and they come in various flavors. The Smith also has a great selection of beers, and their bartenders are always happy to make recommendations.

In addition to their regular menu, the Smiths also offers a daily special. This is usually a soup or salad, but it can also be something like a quiche or a hot dog. The Smith is definitely worth checking out if you’re looking for a great lunch spot in NYC.