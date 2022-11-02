How to Have a Ski Trip This Year with No Hassle

Flying down the mountain on freshly fallen snow, cozying up next to a crackling fire, sipping on delicious hot cocoa - needless to say, few feelings are better than those experienced on a ski trip.

Hassle free ski vaction. Maarten Duineveld on Unsplash.com

And if you’re like the hundreds of thousands of other adventurers looking to embark on their first ski trip this upcoming winter season, we’ve gathered all the different ways you can have a ski trip with no hassle. From picking where to go to learning how to travel to your destination stress-free, we’ve thought of everything so you don’t have to!

It’s All About The Right Destination

The first step is to select your destination. It’s essential to choose a destination that accommodates both your skill level of skiing or snowboarding along with other amenities or activities you’d like to experience while on vacation.

So, as you begin to research where to go, be sure to select a resort that has tons of beginner-level trails if you’re new to the sport, or daycare if you happen to be traveling with younger children.

Look For The Ski Packages

If you’re interested in staying slopeside or bundling accommodations with your lift tickets, consider browsing the resort’s ski package options. Not all resorts offer packages that bundle accommodations with lift passes, but those that do often do so at a discounted rate. It’s certainly worth looking into to potentially save a buck or two.

Pack Like a Pro

After picking your destination, it’s time to pack! The ski or snowboard uniform has many parts. Not to mention all the layers you’ll need for when you’re off the slopes! Research what kind of clothes you’ll need for the mountain along with how many of each item you’ll need. Consider starting a packing list on your phone or on a sheet of paper where you can conveniently jot down items you’ll need to bring as they come to mind.

Ski trips are some of the most sought-after winter vacations. They offer a much-needed break from the daily grind in a stunning, fairytale setting. But visiting the world’s best slopes often requires traveling to remote areas and lugging bulky ski gear to and from your faraway destination. But, we think it’s time to make your journey to the slopes just as relaxing as your vacation itself.

Ship Your Gear Wisely

One service that can make your life easier, is Ship Skis which is the travel must-have every winter season. It’s one of the most trusted brands in winter gear shipping and remains a super convenient and affordable way to travel to the mountains. They service 180 countries and territories, including those with the best skiing conditions, and handle all customs paperwork on your behalf.

Ship Skis will send your skis, snowboard, snow boots, and luggage straight to your destination so you can travel bag-free through the airport. They’ll pick up your items from your home, business, resort, or lodge and deliver them safely and on time to your destination, guaranteed.

It’s no question that skiing and snowboarding are two sports that can be enjoyed at hundreds of locations around the world. Whether you’re headed across the pond to the Alps or north of the border to the Canadian Rockies, the important thing is to pick the right place for you, looks for the best ski packages, pack well and ship your gear wisely, with companies like Ship Skis.

Ski trips don’t have to be a hassle if you plan and prepare for them correctly. Following these tips will surely have you traveling and shredding with ease. So, what are you waiting for? Start planning today! We’ll see you on the slopes.