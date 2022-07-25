Brooklyn, NY

Delicious Restaurants in Brooklyn You Should Try

I don’t know exactly why, but Brooklyn has always been my favorite borough in NYC. Maybe because of Brooklyn Bridge or Prospect Park, maybe because it’s so lively and crowded (it’s the most populous borough in the city with over 2.5 million people!), maybe because of all the things you can do in Brooklyn, or maybe it’s just because of the GOOD food, and the great restaurants.

Some would argue that Manhattan is the borough where you should go eat and dine when you’re in NYC, but I beg to disagree. Brooklyn has evolved culinarily into a dining destination to be reckoned with. In this post, I’ll discuss 5 of our top favorite restaurants in this wondrous borough of NYC.

MyMoon: Classic Spanish Cuisine in a Beautiful 19th-century Location

This magical place–a stunningly renovated 19th-century boiler room with exposed brick, reclaimed wooden floors, twenty-foot ceilings, and a “moonlit garden oasis”–is located in the heart of Williamsburg.

Since I’m a bit of an architecture buff, the first things I fell in love with were the lovely outdoor dining cabanas, and the courtyard deck with soft, fairy lighting.

The seating outside is delightful, while the interior is very elegant, romantically lit and spacious.

MyMoon delivers an especially stylish and rustic ambiance that will make you want to invite all your friends for a classy dinner party.

No wonder it’s a very popular wedding and events venue.

I’d also recommend it as a perfect place for an intimate date night.

How is the dining? Well, in one word, exquisite! But let me explain.

I started with a drink called The Dodger, which is a house cocktail with Bourbon, blood orange, bitters, and a fresh orange twist. It had a lovely depth and a smooth flavor. An excellent start.

When it comes to the food, there was no question that it also would be excellent.

The new Executive Chef, Marco Paz del Alamo, just arrived from Spain along with his extensive experience in Michelin star restaurants.

His accolades include AAA Diamond Awards and culinary recognition by Forbes and Conde Nast Traveler.

He already improved the menu to transport your dining experience out of Brooklyn and into Spain.

For my meal, I had the Col Asada and Seafood Paella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aywV3_0gnzo23S00
The Seafood Paella.Photo courtesy of MyMoon

The first is a roasted cabbage with truffle, potato puree, chives and pine nuts.

The second dish needs no explanation, but I have to highlight the authentic socarrat at the bottom of the plate.

Both were perfectly cooked, very flavorful and the portions were just right.

I ended the evening at MyMoon with their Pistachio Flan for dessert, which comes with mixed berries.

What a HAPPY TUMMY.

Where? You can find MyMoon on 184 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

I recommend following them on their Instagram - as they have amazing photos of their dishes and of their lovely place.

Rabbithole: The Perfect Brunch Near Williamsburg Bridge

This unique Brunch restaurant is right next to the Williamsburg Bridge in Brooklyn (not the Brooklyn Bridge - as many tourists do this mistake). The Rabbithole has a cool Brooklyn bar vibe, with awesome interior design (old world Irish pub style), equipped with lovely wall decor and cool light fixtures. It’s a very cozy and fun place to have your brunch.

I started off with the house-made Ginger Ale, which was refreshing and tasty. This was followed by their Eggs Florentine. A lovely twist on the famous Eggs Benedict we all know, but with a delicious cheese-based sauce and caramelized onions.

I should say, on a normal day this would be enough for a brunch, but I just wanted to taste one more dish, so I ordered the Croque Madame. This involves Brioche, ham, bechamel, Gruyere cheese, and a summy side up on top of it all. It was a delight. The ham had all the flavors it should, the brioche was exactly soft as it should be, it all just matched. Despite being quite full, I finished it off to the last bite. However, I just couldn’t have dessert…

Where? 352 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY

Follow them on Instagram.

Check out this short clip to get a glimpse into the place:

Kokomo: Caribbean Ambience in Williamsburg

This Caribbean restaurant is another place with a special vibe, and great food. Situated just behind the famous Williamsburg Hotel, Kokomo has lovely outdoor seating, very comfortable, nicely designed, and just perfect for the summer. This, combined with the live DJ that produces a special Caribbean ambiance, I truly felt as if I was on a tropical island.

I came for a brunch and started it off with a delicious Mango Rum Punch. It’s a great way to kickstart the meal. I then had the Oxtail Flatbread, which was a top recommendation by many of my friends (they said that I MUST order it!). They were right. Its so flavorful and fun to eat, you can really feel how all the ingredients complement each other. It’s a MUST-have when visiting Kokomo.

As for the main dish, I got the Chicken and Waffles. The chicken was crispy and tasty, but the waffle was absolutely heavenly, with delectable spices that will make you ask for more.

For dessert, I ordered the Rum & Raisin Bread Pudding, which was served with vanilla ice cream, coconut whipped cream and caramel run syrup. I couldn’t ask for a better way to end a perfect meal.

Where? You can find Kokomo at 64 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY.

Follow them on Instagram.

Tarif: An American Eatery on the Michelin Guide

Jason Marcus, the Chef and Co-owner of this pork-focused American eatery in Brooklyn, was featured on TV shows like “Knife Fight” and “Chopped”, while Tarif itself has received the “bib gourmand” award in the Michelin Guide. If you’re not familiar with this specific award by Michelin, it means “Good quality, good value restaurants”, which is especially important for an expensive city like NYC.

I started my evening with the Red Pearl. A yummy cocktail made of vodka, strawberry, Thai basil and citrus sour. Loved it. This was followed by a spicy Tuna Tartare which was served on top of a finely fried tempura eggplant. A very light dish, but filled with lots of flavor and texture.

I then had a very refreshing dish called the Salt & Pepper Shrimp. This included Pineapple, Watermelon, snow peas and sweet spicy vinaigrette. Adored the hidden spices and tastes.

I finished the evening with the Nutella Mousse. It’s a delicious mousse with red wine poached cherries and peanuts. For a peanut butter and Nutella lover like myself - it was the perfect dessert.

Where? 229 S 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211.

Follow them on Instagram.

Conclusion…

Brooklyn may not be the largest borough in New York City, but it sure has a lot of talented chefs and some of the best restaurants in the Big Apple.

Want to read more of our restaurant reviews? Check out our visit to File Gumbo Bar in Tribeca.

