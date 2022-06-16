Planning Your First Luxury Vacation? These Tips Can Help

Material things come and go. But vacations, and the memories they produce, can last a lifetime. It’s one reason so many travelers put a great deal of time, effort, and money into their getaways. And if the approaching summer season has you ready to take a luxury vacation, you’re certainly not alone.

Aside from the obvious, like traveling to a faraway land or staying in an expansive villa, there are many ways to make your next getaway extra special. The most experienced travelers have found that the greatest differences are in the details. And we’ve gathered them all here so you can take your luxury vacation to the next level with these easy tips.

1. Ship your luggage

Arguably the most agonizing aspect of any trip is tackling the airport. From the long bag-check lines to the dreaded wait at baggage claim and every headache in between, airport travel is far from luxurious. Until now. Luggage Free is the world’s premier specialty shipping service that allows you to completely avoid carrying, checking, and claiming baggage at the airport.

The premise is simple. Ship your luggage instead of checking it. Travel bag-free and stress-free to your destination. And arrive at your destination to find your luggage already there.

If you’re looking to ski or play golf while on vacation, Luggage Free makes it easy to ship your sporting equipment ahead, too.

These guys will collect your items before you depart for your trip from your residence, office, hotel, or resort at the time of day that works best for you. Add in their complimentary insurance and an on-time delivery guarantee and you’ll quickly see why so many travelers are exploring the world luggage-free.

2. Get a Private guide

What better way to explore your destination than with a local? Hiring a private guide is one of the best ways to curate your vacation to fit your interests. Hoping to explore museums? Or enjoy delicious cuisine?

A private guide is a luxurious addition to your vacation and will ensure you see, experience, eat, and drink only the best. Here are some more reasons for hiring a private guide, and why it may be a good idea.

3. Duration must be long enough

Luxurious weekend getaways are nice. But, luxurious week-long getaways are more…well, luxurious! According to some research, over 70% of luxury travelers spend between 8-15 nights on their holiday.

If you’re able to do so, set aside at least one week out of your schedule for your vacation. After all, it’s difficult to completely relax and unplug with just a few days away from home.

4. Plan excursions

One of our favorite tips for taking a luxury vacation is to plan excursions. Resorts around the world make it easy to experience new activities both in water, on land, and in the air! Some of the most common excursions include going on a safari, scuba diving, zip-lining, hiking, and so much more.

Taking your first luxury vacation. Alex Bertha on Unsplash.com

Don’t try to navigate foreign roads. From traffic lights to road signs to simply being unfamiliar with the area, driving in a different country can be stressful and dangerous.

Hire a private driver for the duration of your stay to ensure you can travel safely and comfortably and not get lost along the way! Here are more reasons for hiring a private driver on your luxury vacation!