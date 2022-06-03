Enjoy Your Golf at One of These Courses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Nbkb_0fzLk5tE00
Most beautiful Golf Courses in America.Craig Hellier on Unsplash.com

From the Sandhills of North Carolina to the rocky bluffs along the Pacific, the quality of American golf courses is equally as impressive as their grandeur. But the most beautiful golf courses in America don’t just make for pretty pictures. They’ve been thoughtfully designed to provide an incredible golf experience while seamlessly weaving into their natural landscape. These are the most beautiful golf courses in America you simply must visit.

1. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach Golf Links is highly regarded as the No. 1 Public Golf Course in the United States - and it doesn’t take long to see why. The course was designed in 1919 by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant on a stunning plot of land along Carmel Bay. Several fairways run parallel to the rugged coastline, but none are more recognizable, or photogenic than the par-3 7th.

Watch this clip to get a glimpse:

2. Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

The stark contrast of a pristine fairway surrounded by jagged black lava may be one of the most intriguing in golf. And nobody does it better than Hualalai Golf Course in beautiful Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The Jack Nicklaus design is one of his most dramatic. Players begin in a lush kipuka (oasis) and ultimately finish with a handful of seaside holes.

3. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon Dunes, Oregon

Home to six different golf courses, the beauty of golf along the Oregon coast is truly unmatched. While each course is unique in its own right, visitors can expect to enjoy everything from oceanfront fairways with thick native grasses to towering pines amidst thrillingly undulating fairways and greens. Every hole at Bandon Dunes is defined by its natural surroundings with the style of play determined by the elements.

Check out this video to see for yourself:

4. The Straits at Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin

The infinite horizon over the Lake Michigan shoreline, the whisper of the wind through the towering fescues - needless to say, few courses offer an ambiance like the Straits at Whistling Straits.

Even fewer courses, on this side of the pond, can perfectly emulate a links-inspired design. Sod-walled bunkers, theatrical mounding, and plenty of risk-reward opportunities complete the Straits experience.

5. Pinehurst No. 2, Pinehurst, North Carolina

No. 2 at Pinehurst Resort is certainly known for its difficulty, but it’s also one of the most beautiful golf courses in America. The resort is located in the Sandhills region of the Carolinas and the golf courses are no exception to the sand.

In fact, No. 2 is home to 111 bunkers! The golf course is regarded as the centerpiece of the resort, home to eight other 18-hole tracks and an incredible par-3 course.

And here’s a great video of the course:

By the way, you can enjoy the journey to any of the most beautiful courses in America when you ship your golf clubs and luggage ahead of your arrival with Ship Sticks! As airlines continue to find ways to make travel more expensive, startups like Ship Sticks offer a cost-effective and convenient alternative. By shipping golf clubs and luggage ahead, you can finally avoid carrying, checking, and claiming baggage.

All shipments come with complimentary insurance, real-time tracking, and on-time delivery guarantee, and access to a white-glove customer support team available seven days a week.

Enjoy your golf getaway!

