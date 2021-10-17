Falling In Love With Martha's Vineyard & A Secluded Resort

By Karen Simmons

Aerial photo of Nobnocket Boutique Inn on Martha's Vineyard. Photo courtesy of Nobnocket Boutique Inn

I fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard a long time ago. Off the coast of Cape Cod, accessible only by boat or air, it’s known as one of the favorite holiday spots for the rich and famous.

I’m not rich (yet), but I still manage to spend a few days on Martha’s Vineyard every now and then. I love its relaxed elegance, the beautiful architecture, and of course – the spectacular sandy beaches.

Every time I was there, I had this silly routine. I visited Long Point Wildlife Refuge because I love nature. I dropped by Lake Tashmoo because it’s so charming, and I walked along deserted East Beach toward Cape Poge Lighthouse because it’s just irresistible. This time, however, I visited so many more beautiful places in Martha’s Vineyard, mainly because I had so much more energy than ever before. I came to the conclusion that it was thanks to the unique place I was staying at, Nobnocket Boutique Inn.

A Martha’s Vineyard Boutique Hotel

Nobnocket Boutique Inn has only seven rooms, but each of them is designed in a perfect way that provides maximum relaxation (which we all need desperately these days!). The interior design is ultra-contemporary zen-like, with furnishings from designers at Moooi, Philippe Starck, Knoll and Marcel Wanders.

This gracefully designed Inn sits on 1.8 acres of lush gardens and trees, which to me, added another layer of calmness and seclusion to the resort. Having said that, it’s only half a mile away from Vineyard Haven Main Street with its award-winning stores and restaurants.

Walking In…

The calming elements of Nobnocket hit you right as you walk in the main door. The guest common areas are extremely welcoming, and there’s a big comfy sitting room with an original brick fireplace.

The room itself is designed with bold colors that complement the white walls and dark wood floor. The bathroom is a bright, deluxe mix of marble, glass and massive tiles, with a walk-in shower. There’s good high-speed WiFi, Cable TV, bluetooth music devices, beach towels, yoga mats, fancy Frette linens, and much more to make you sleep like a baby.

The sitting room. Photo courtesy of Nobnocket Boutique Inn

And indeed, I slept wonderfully and woke up early to start my day on Martha’s Vineyard. I enjoyed the gourmet breakfast (included) on the archetypal New England covered veranda (you can also have your breakfast in the sunroom, on the patio or in your room). After you eat, I recommend taking a walk outdoors. The Inn has a few beautiful patios and “hidden” seating areas where you can get some more quiet time.

If you’re not sure where to go on Martha’s Vineyard or how to book an activity, don’t be shy to ask the Nobnocket staff. They’re super nice and accommodating. They offer concierge services, and will easily help you with booking farm or island tours, cheese tastings, sailing charters or restaurant reservations. I asked the staff about renting a bike – and they offered me one of the Inn’s bikes (which they offer for free!), plus I got lots of useful tips for my long day on the road.

What To Do On Martha’s Vineyard

I spent a whole day on my nice bike exploring the 6 small towns that make up Martha’s Vineyard. It was a charming adventure. If you choose to do the same, don’t forget to stop at a special bridge, practically the border between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It’s known as Jaws Bridge, and this is where the epic Spielberg movie, JAWS, was filmed back in 1974.

You’ll definitely want to watch the movie after (or before) going on this bike ride through Martha’s Vineyard. Jaws Bridge is where one of the shark attack scenes were filmed. Most tourists jump and flip into the water near the bridge – for a few good memorable Instagram pictures. Don’t worry, sharks are not known to hunt in these waters.

A Quick Must See or Do List

Visit Martha’s Vineyard Museum in Vineyard Haven

Take a Cape Poge Lighthouse Tour

Visit West Tisbury Farmers’ Market (every Wednesday and Saturday June – October)

Take a Boat trip to the Elizabeth Islands with Island Girl Excursions

Take a lovely Sunset cruise on the Black Dog schooner, the Alabama

Local Events on Martha’s Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard Oyster Fest is a delicious event taking place at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum in Vineyard Haven in early October.

Beach Road Weekend is a cool 3-day outdoor music festival in Vineyard Haven. Takes place in late August.

The Food & Wine Festival is a great event that takes place during October in Edgartown

Food Tips for Martha’s Vineyard

Try one of the best lobster rolls on the island at Grace Church in Vineyard Haven (on Fridays)

Try one of these exquisite restaurants: Garde East, Red Cat Kitchen, Beach Road, Salvatore’s, The Terrace or Détente

Taste some fresh seafood from Larsen’s Fish Market in Menemsha

Returning back to my room at Nobnocket after each long day outdoors, was pure rejuvenation.

It is, without doubt, a beautiful and unique Inn, and no wonder it has won so many awards in the short time it’s been open (only since 2016!). It won awards from Condé Nast (RCA 2021), Yankee Magazine (Editor’s Choice 2019), Boston Magazine (Best of Martha’s Vineyard 2017), and more.

If you do visit Nobnocket Boutique Inn – please share with us your thoughts!