New York City, NY

Falling In Love With Martha's Vineyard & A Secluded Resort

offMetro.com

By Karen Simmons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p8rLA_0cTr2evI00
Aerial photo of Nobnocket Boutique Inn on Martha's Vineyard.Photo courtesy of Nobnocket Boutique Inn

I fell in love with Martha’s Vineyard a long time ago. Off the coast of Cape Cod, accessible only by boat or air, it’s known as one of the favorite holiday spots for the rich and famous. 

I’m not rich (yet), but I still manage to spend a few days on Martha’s Vineyard every now and then. I love its relaxed elegance, the beautiful architecture, and of course – the spectacular sandy beaches. 

Every time I was there, I had this silly routine. I visited Long Point Wildlife Refuge because I love nature. I dropped by Lake Tashmoo because it’s so charming, and I walked along deserted East Beach toward Cape Poge Lighthouse because it’s just irresistible. This time, however, I visited so many more beautiful places in Martha’s Vineyard, mainly because I had so much more energy than ever before. I came to the conclusion that it was thanks to the unique place I was staying at, Nobnocket Boutique Inn.

A Martha’s Vineyard Boutique Hotel

Nobnocket Boutique Inn has only seven rooms, but each of them is designed in a perfect way that provides maximum relaxation (which we all need desperately these days!). The interior design is ultra-contemporary zen-like, with furnishings from designers at Moooi, Philippe Starck, Knoll and Marcel Wanders.   

This gracefully designed Inn sits on 1.8 acres of lush gardens and trees, which to me, added another layer of calmness and seclusion to the resort. Having said that, it’s only half a mile away from Vineyard Haven Main Street with its award-winning stores and restaurants.

Walking In…

The calming elements of Nobnocket hit you right as you walk in the main door. The guest common areas are extremely welcoming, and there’s a big comfy sitting room with an original brick fireplace.
The room itself is designed with bold colors that complement the white walls and dark wood floor. The bathroom is a bright, deluxe mix of marble, glass and massive tiles, with a walk-in shower. There’s good high-speed WiFi, Cable TV, bluetooth music devices, beach towels, yoga mats, fancy Frette linens, and much more to make you sleep like a baby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSYgL_0cTr2evI00
The sitting room.Photo courtesy of Nobnocket Boutique Inn

And indeed, I slept wonderfully and woke up early to start my day on Martha’s Vineyard. I enjoyed the gourmet breakfast (included) on the archetypal New England covered veranda (you can also have your breakfast in the sunroom, on the patio or in your room). After you eat, I recommend taking a walk outdoors. The Inn has a few beautiful patios and “hidden” seating areas where you can get some more quiet time. 

If you’re not sure where to go on Martha’s Vineyard or how to book an activity, don’t be shy to ask the Nobnocket staff. They’re super nice and accommodating. They offer concierge services, and will easily help you with booking farm or island tours, cheese tastings, sailing charters or restaurant reservations. I asked the staff about renting a bike – and they offered me one of the Inn’s bikes (which they offer for free!), plus I got lots of useful tips for my long day on the road.

What To Do On Martha’s Vineyard

I spent a whole day on my nice bike exploring the 6 small towns that make up Martha’s Vineyard. It was a charming adventure. If you choose to do the same, don’t forget to stop at a special bridge, practically the border between Edgartown and Oak Bluffs. It’s known as Jaws Bridge, and this is where the epic Spielberg movie, JAWS, was filmed back in 1974. 

You’ll definitely want to watch the movie after (or before) going on this bike ride through Martha’s Vineyard. Jaws Bridge is where one of the shark attack scenes were filmed. Most tourists jump and flip into the water near the bridge – for a few good memorable Instagram pictures. Don’t worry, sharks are not known to hunt in these waters.

A Quick Must See or Do List

  • Visit Martha’s Vineyard Museum in Vineyard Haven
  • Take a Cape Poge Lighthouse Tour 
  • Visit West Tisbury Farmers’ Market (every Wednesday and Saturday June – October)
  • Take a Boat trip to the Elizabeth Islands with Island Girl Excursions 
  • Take a lovely Sunset cruise on the Black Dog schooner, the Alabama

Local Events on Martha’s Vineyard

  • Martha’s Vineyard Oyster Fest is a delicious event taking place at the Martha’s Vineyard Museum in Vineyard Haven in early October.
  • Beach Road Weekend is a cool 3-day outdoor music festival in Vineyard Haven. Takes place in late August. 
  • The Food & Wine Festival is a great event that takes place during October in Edgartown

Food Tips for Martha’s Vineyard

  • Try one of the best lobster rolls on the island at Grace Church in Vineyard Haven (on Fridays)
  • Try one of these exquisite restaurants: Garde East, Red Cat Kitchen, Beach Road, Salvatore’s, The Terrace or Détente
  • Taste some fresh seafood from Larsen’s Fish Market in Menemsha 

Returning back to my room at Nobnocket after each long day outdoors, was pure rejuvenation.

It is, without doubt, a beautiful and unique Inn, and no wonder it has won so many awards in the short time it’s been open (only since 2016!). It won awards from Condé Nast (RCA 2021), Yankee Magazine (Editor’s Choice 2019), Boston Magazine (Best of Martha’s Vineyard 2017), and more.  

If you do visit Nobnocket Boutique Inn – please share with us your thoughts!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

offMetro is a travel resource for city dwellers who want to get out of town–car-optional. oM reports on the best day trips and weekend getaways that are easily accessible via alternative modes of transportation, be it by bike, bus, subway, or boat. If you can’t make the weekends longer, strive to make them better.

New York City, NY
1030 followers

More from offMetro.com

New York City, NY

5 NYC Travel Books For The Family That Will Inspire Your Kids

Looking for some fun travel books for your NYC family holiday? The choices are overwhelming, so I’ll try and help you narrow down the options and choose a few lovely travel books that you and your kids can enjoy together. There are lots of different styles out there, from cool city activity books, inspirational travel stories, to colorful destination guides.

Read full story
New York City, NY

10 Historic Hotels in New York City

Are you looking for historic New York City hotels to make your upcoming vacation even more enjoyable? If so, then you have come to the right place if you’re heading out to New York City, and want a first-class experience, you might want to start on finding the ideal hotel for you and your loved ones.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Things to Do With Kids in New York City

Playing in Central Park.Photo by Erin Song on Unsplash.com. New York is one of the busiest cities globally, and visiting with kids might seem like a tasking venture. On the contrary, there are many kid-friendly fun activities to do with kids when touring the city. Whether you want to go all out or are traveling on a budget, there is something for everyone. Here are the five best things to do with kids in NYC.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

New York’s 300-Year-Old Park Just North of Manhattan

Tennis at Van Cortlandt park, New York, back in the days...Detroit Publishing Co., publisher. As we’ve been saying, over and over again, we need to start planning our travels again. This time, I’ll be delving more into the Van Cortlandt Park, and what you can do there.

Read full story
1 comments
Lake Placid, NY

A Beautiful Lake Placid Getaway With a Whiteface Mountain View

“How to put it into words? The scenery, the setting, the gardens…it’s all simply breathtaking.”, “Whiteface Club & Resort has without a doubt, the most majestic panoramic view of any wedding ceremony venue in the country.” These are just a few of endless 5-star reviews you’ll find online for the Whiteface Club & Resort in Lake Placid.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

We Checked This Upstate New York Luxury Resort in the Adirondacks

Cleanliness and friendliness, the hallmarks of the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa in Lake Placid for over 40 years, are back on display once again. The iconic lodging property five hours drive from NYC welcomes guests for full-time service.

Read full story
4 comments

Canadian Capital Adventures: Things To Do In Ottawa

Searching for a getaway destination for the coming weeks? Capital city Ottawa has it all: top-notch museums, a heavyweight cultural scene, mouth-watering dining, and outdoor options galore. If you're planning something for November onwards - don’t dismiss a winter visit. Residents embrace the frigid weather and downright celebrate it with events and festivals.

Read full story
New York City, NY

A Short Guide to the Poconos: What to Do in Winter

Slowly planning your winter getaways? It's already time to make some plans. Zooming north on the train after work, I feel like a kid again, giddy with nose-pressed-to-window anticipation, escaping to a skier’s paradise in the Poconos.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

City Weekends Author Shares Top 10 Getaways

Summer and Autumn are the seasons to be adventurous. So, in anticipation of warm, thunderstorm-free weeks ahead, we called on Brooklyn-based travel guruAlison Lowenstein, author of “City Weekends: The Greatest Escapes and Weekend Getaways in and Around NYC,” to find out her hot list for where to skip town—even just a borough away—without a car, naturally.

Read full story
Manhattan, NY

Visiting Skytop Lodge in The Poconos: Get to Higher Ground This Weekend

For city folk without alternative residency in the Hamptons, taking a break during any season can often just mean riding the red line to Brooklyn Heights for a stroll on the promenade. Peaceful and scenic as an outer borough may be, come Monday morning in Manhattan, you’ll still be wishing you’d answered that inner need-to-relax call a bit better.

Read full story
New Hope, PA

The Quintessential Fall Escape: Historic New Hope, PA

My friend Koryn and I were in a borough of Bucks County and the owner of the make-your-own-scent shop Bath Junkie had just announced to us, “There’s a lady with a monkey.” We shared a confused glance but later decided that though we were really in New Hope, Pennsylvania to do some premature leaf peeping, it wouldn’t hurt to do a little simian searching on the side. Like most teensy towns, New Hope (population 2,300) is characterized by friendly locals with a handful of amusingly nutty ones (monkey lady included) thrown in for good measure.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Visiting Woodloch Pines Resort: A Timeless Escape to the Poconos

While there is a buzz among some tourism boards that the simple, sylvan setting in Pennsylvania known as the Poconos is looking to re-brand its destination, one of the area’s biggest resorts is holding steadfast to the past, and for good reason. Ninety miles west of New York City, Woodloch Pines Resort has got all the region's year-round trappings; tranquility, a 15-acre lake, an 18-hole championship golf course, ski slopes, sailing, Bald Eagles, and miles of pristine hiking trails that city folk all too often forget about as they jitney the opposite way to Long Island shores.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

4 Kid-Friendly Museums Near NYC

From paintings of Georgia O'Keefe to rides on 1908 carousels, these four kid-friendly museums across four Northeastern cities will help keep boredom at bay on weekends or during the lengthy school holiday. The venues are just far enough under the radar to feel undiscovered, and the kids will be having so much fun they may not even realize that you have slipped in a soupçon of culture.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Remote Down, Whisk Up: 3 Culinary Getaways Near NYC

You can only learn so much watching The Food Network. Put down the remote control and pick up a whisk at one of these culinary destinations near New York City—from the Culinary Institute of America in the Hudson Valley to a beautiful market in Philadelphia. You may just find your inner Julia Child. Even if your soufflés fall and your cookies crumble, a good time (and a new take-home chef’s hat) is all but guaranteed at one of the following three gastronomical getaways–all accessible without a car, of course.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Driving Megabus: Making Green Travel Fun and Easy

The most affordable option isn’t always the healthiest one, and the healthy option is usually the least affordable. That’s true with most things, from your health to the health of the planet. Solar panels on your roof are expensive, but a double-down sandwich from KFC, not so much.

Read full story
New York City, NY

3 of the Best Family Resorts in the Northeast

From Mount Tremper to Maine, these five eco-friendly, car-free getaways in the Northeast promise fun for kids and parents while respecting that most important parent, Mother Earth.

Read full story
Bucks County, PA

The Bus Stops Here: Traveling on the Bucks County Wine Trail

Pennsylvania is not the first place that comes to mind when we think wine, which is all the more reason to explore the beautiful and often overlooked wineries of Bucks County. It may be small (nine wineries in total), but Bucks County Wine Trail is mighty—and incredibly friendly. And there’s much more to experience here than just what’s off the vine.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

3 Budget-Friendly Holiday Shopping Getaways Near NYC

How many stops at uptown, downtown, and midtown stores will it take to get all the Christmas and Hanukkah presents this year? You could just buy everyone on the list a Barnes & Noble gift card or you could turn your generous but tiring errands into a fun and relaxing shopping getaway for you and a travel companion.

Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Pet-Friendly Hotels for the Eco-Conscious Traveler

Traveling with your pet? Check out these hotels.Emerson Peters on Unsplash.com. Planning a holiday with your dog or cat? Check out these five green and pet-friendly hotels near NYC that successfully cater to the needs of people, pooches, and the planet.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy