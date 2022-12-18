Mochi Donuts? A Great Experience At Mochinut and Möge Tee

Mochinut Donuts Stacked Photo by London/Off Our Couch

What in the world is a mochi donut? A mochi donut differs from your typical yeast or cake donuts because it is made with rice flour. The rice flour gives a mochi donut a unique chewy or stretchy texture which can make eating them downright addictive. Besides the texture and tastiness, mochi donuts are specifically made for sharing. They consist of 8 little balls that form a ring of photo-worthy deliciousness. This special shape allows people to sample different flavors amongst friends and family, making them fun to eat and very popular.

Mochinut Sign Photo by Nat/Off Our Couch

Our first experience with mochi donuts came about two years ago in Orlando at the East End Market. Ever since then, when we have the chance to get our hands on these delicious rings of textural delight we go all in. So, when Nat found out that a new mochi donut shop opened on Sandlake Road in April in Orlando called Mochinut, we had to go check them out. Upon our arrival, we noticed that Möge Tee, a cool Asian tea and specialty drink shop, was connected to Mochinut. Möge Tee is under the same ownership as Mochinut, and to my surprise, has a very clean layout with a bit of seating inside and out. Möge Tee also has a couple of cool social media-worthy photo spots as well. However, I’ll get back to Möge Tee in a moment.

Matcha Pistachio Photo by London / Off Our Couch

Walking into Mochinut, we were welcomed by the amazing aroma of Mochi donuts being freshly made. Mochinut makes their donuts fresh every 15-30 minutes. Which is a huge part of the reason for the incredibly delightful smell as soon as you walk through their door. After being mesmerized by the smell for a few moments we followed our noses straight to the counter to order a few donuts.

Donuts Photo by London / Off Our Couch

We decided to try Mochinut’s Strawberry Funnel Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and their Matcha Pistachio. We then chose to split the delightful little flavor balls up to share them amongst the four of us. We were not disappointed. Mochinut’s donuts were as soft, incredibly chewy, and as fresh as advertised. Even though all of the donuts we tried had the same base, the toppings gave each donut its own amusing flavor. The donut that surprised me the most was the Matcha Pistachio. I just picked it up just to add some color to my photos, but it was actually very good. I’m always going to be biased when it comes to Cinnamon Toast Crunch donuts since I love the cereal. As long as they're not stale I typically always rate them well and this one is no different, it was delicious! However, my son’s favorite was the strawberry funnel cake donut. With all of its powdery sweet goodness and strawberry swirls, it was definitely a hit with the four of us.

Möge Tee Drinks Berry Moochi (Front) Green Milk Matcha (Left) Black Sesame Mochi Milk Tea (Right) Photo by London/Off Our Couch

After we ordered our donuts we walked next door to Möge Tee. In my opinion, every delicious donut, or pastry, should have some type of drink companion. I normally go with a coffee, latte, juice, or tea, however in this case Bubble or a Boba Tea will do just fine. I was really surprised by the atmosphere inside Möge Tee. You're not going to find too many seats here, but as previously stated this is definitely a shop where you can get some cool social media pics, read a book, or just relax while enjoying a delicious beverage. We both loved the wall mural that spanned the entirety of the seating area.

Wall Mural Photo by Nat / Off Our Couch

We ordered the Berry Moochi, the Green Milk Matcha, and the Black Sesame Mochi Milk Tea. All of the drinks are made to order right in front of you and are fantastic! I was most surprised by the Black Sesame Mochi Milk Tea. I wasn't really sure that I would like it, but it came highly recommended and I have to say I polished it off pretty quickly. Nat had the Green Milk Matcha which she said she really enjoyed. My kids shared the Berry Moochi and loved every sip.

Berry Moochi Photo by London / Off Our Couch

Our overall experience at both Mochinut and Möge Tee was excellent. When we walked into both of the shops we were immediately greeted with warm welcomes and met with fantastic service. The donuts exceeded my expectations being that they were very fresh, soft, chewy, and delicious. The drinks at Möge Tee were exceptional. We loved all of the drinks we tried, but the Berry Moochi was a sweet favorite in our book. From the overall presentation, service, and fantastic end product everything was great. If you have a sweet tooth and you're looking for something a little different I would definitely recommend you pay Mochinut and Möge Tee a visit soon. If you have had Mochi donuts before and like Asian specialty drinks these two shops are fantastic spots to add to your list if you're in the Orlando area.

Checkout Mochinut: https://www.mochinut.com/

Checkout Möge Tee: https://www.mogeteeusa.com/