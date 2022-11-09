Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14

2021 Doubles 1st Place: Karen Fralich, Dan Belcher "Skull Duggery" London / Off Our Couch

Home of crystal clear waters, amazing sunsets, and powdery white sands, Siesta Key is always a joy to visit. Boasting an awesome beach town atmosphere and the top-ranked beach in the country, a visit to Siesta Key can satisfy any traveler's wanderlust. However, there is one time of year that brings in fans of sandcastle creations and tourists by the thousands and that would be this weekend from November 11-14th for the Siesta Key Crystal Classic International Sand Sculpting Festival.

2021 Solo 1st Place: Thomas Koet "A Rose Without Thorns" London / Off Our Couch

The Siesta Key Crystal Classic is an amazing family-friendly event where some of the best professional master sand sculptors from around the globe compete. The masters have only 24 sculpting hours to erect their masterpieces. This time spans over the 4-day event, but when they complete their pieces it is an amazing site to behold! Sculptures of all types are created, some have even reached heights of up to ten feet tall! From beautiful mermaids to steampunk-style robotic fish, you never know what fantastical creations will grace the ever-beautiful Siesta Beach.

Not a sand sculpture fan? No problem. The Siesta Key Crystal Classic has lots of vendors, food trucks, live music, and enough interesting activities going on that even my little ones were entertained. The best part is that the vendors are outside of the competition so it’s free of charge. We had a wonderful time just going from vendor to vendor checking out all of the cool merchandise and trying different snacks. We loved attending the Siesta Key Crystal Classic last year and look forward to our return visit this weekend. Hope to see you there.

For More Info About The Classic: https://www.siestakeycrystalclassic.com/

If you’re thinking about attending the Classic you can purchase tickets at https://siestakeycrystalclassic.thundertix.com/

If you’d like to check out our video from last year's classic here is the link: https://newsbreakapp.onelink.me/2115408369?pid=mp_1591535&msource=mp_1591535&docid=0erUqBLZ&af_dp=newsbreak%3A%2F%2Fopendoc%3Fdocid%3D0erUqBLZ&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsbreak.com%2Faf-landing%3Fdocid%3D0erUqBLZ