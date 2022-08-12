Back-to-School and August Specials at Jax Beach’s New Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park in Jacksonville Beach, Florida has recently opened offering guests a 30,000-square-foot space to be active and have fun.

Main Court at Altitude Trampoline Park Nat/Off Our Couch

The trampoline park has a kids’ court for jumpers 48 inches and under as well as a playground designed for guests 48 inches and under.

Kids' Court For Jumpers 48" and under at Altitude Trampoline Park Nat/Off Our Couch

There is the main court, trampoline basketball court, dodgeball space, arcade, and two valo jumps which are interactive trampoline games.

Valo Jumps- Interactive Trampoline Games at Altitude Trampoline Park Nat/Off Our Couch

Altitude grip socks can be purchased at the front desk and are required in order to jump. Waivers are required as well for jumpers and non-jumpers within the trampoline area.

Altitude Trampoline Park Grip Socks Nat/Off Our Couch

Altitude Trampoline Park offers jump passes for 60, 90, and 120 minutes, as well as unlimited day passes. Monthly and annual memberships can also be purchased.

Arcade Game at Altitude Trampoline Park Nat/Off Our Couch

During the month of August, there are even more ways to have fun and be active while saving money at Altitude Trampoline Park. The back-to-school bash ends on August 12, allowing guests to jump for two hours for $2.

Trampoline Basketball At Altitude Trampoline Park Nat/Off Our Couch

For the entire month of August, enjoy an hour of free jumping Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dodgeball Area at Altitude Trampoline Park Nat/Off Our Couch

August is also family fun month at Altitude Trampoline Park. During the month of August, $35 will provide four jumpers an hour of jump time, one cheese pizza, and four bottled waters any day after 5 p.m. Altitude jump socks are required and are not included in any of the mentioned deals. Be sure to mention this deal, the free hour of jumping weekdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. until August 31, and the back-to-school bash deal at the front desk. August is a great time to check out the new trampoline park here in Jacksonville Beach!

Playground for Guests 48" and under at Altitude Trampoline Park Nat/Off Our Couch

Altitude Trampoline Park is located at 1214 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 for more information call them at (904) 801-1859 or check out their website here!

For more articles and videos of Florida tourism along with fun local things to do please follow our channel. Thank you for reading!