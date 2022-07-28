Delicious Stuffed Cookie Dough Donut Rising in Tampa at Dough

Title Image For Dough London/Off Our Couch

Being a content creator is fun, but it does present some pretty interesting challenges. In this case, it’s finding out-of-the-ordinary things for my next blog article or in this case, another crazy donut video. The last time we were out, we found an apple fritter that eclipsed my head. This time we’ve found something a little different in Tampa.

Dough has been in magazines and all over TV for several years. They have an awesome whimsical theming along with booth seats that are so comfortable you'll want to take a nap in them. As a designer, I can appreciate the artsy setup, but this isn’t why we’re here. I heard a rumor about something so ridiculous that I had to make the three-hour drive to experience it for myself.

As we approach the display case our eyes are treated to all sorts of baked goodies, but off in the corner case, I see what I came here for. Dough’s website advertises stuffed donuts which seems like no big deal. We've all had a filled donut from time to time. However, thanks to my research and trusted donut-loving sources, I believe that Dough's version may be a little different and seeing is believing.

Dough makes three types of stuffed donuts-birthday cake, brownie, and the one I’m here to try, the stuffed cookie dough donut. That’s right, Dough stuffs an already large vanilla and chocolate iced donut with edible chocolate chip cookie dough! Okay, I know not everybody likes edible cookie dough, but this guy here does and the thought of it being stuffed into a donut is insane! Let me also say that this isn't one little scoop of cookie dough on top or in a little donut hole either. This donut is thick and heavy. When cutting the donut open we see why.

The amount of cookie dough inside this thing is no joke! Dough has filled their oversized treat from end to end. We’re all beyond excited to take our first bite and test it out. With every bite, we get a mouthful of rich and creamy edible cookie dough along with the moist airy super soft breading. Originally, I thought the icing would be overkill and take away from the donut and the cookie dough but to my surprise, it was a fantastic companion to the donut itself.

Initially, when I first saw this donut online I was curious and excited to try it, but I had no idea what I was in for. Being that I'm typically a skeptic when it comes to food, I am delighted to say that I am pleasantly surprised. This may be one of the best donut creations I’ve put in my mouth so far. I could’ve eaten the whole thing by myself, but the hurt it would’ve put on my caloric intake, and my stomach probably would’ve been astronomical. Its nice to have my little dessert inhaling munchkins with me to give me a hand. We all loved our experience at Dough, and if you find yourself in the Tampa area and don’t mind the additional calories stop by Dough and sink your teeth into one of these ridiculously delicious little treats.

