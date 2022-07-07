A Monster "Fritter" Found In Ocoee, Florida At Damn Good Or DG Doughnuts

Monster Sized Apple Fritter At DG Donuts Nat/Off Our Couch

While traveling and filming food reviews all over, I have seen some unique restaurants, received impeccable service, and enjoyed some phenomenal meals. I have to say that rarely am I in total disbelief at what I’m looking at and trying to figure out how just how the heck will I eat it. So I ask is there ever a time when there could be too much of a good thing? My answer is…

We were on our way to Tampa to film Busch Gardens and decided to hit a couple of donut shops while along the way for an upcoming video we were shooting featuring donut shops throughout Florida. Nat recommended stopping near Orlando to film a place that she saw on social media called Damn Good or DG Doughnuts. It’s a little bit outside of Orlando in a small town called Ocoee, which I have never visited or even heard of previously.

Outside Of DG Doughnuts London/Off Our Couch

As we arrived I realized that it was midday and if this place was as popular as everybody says it is, it would be wiped out by the time we get into the store. To my surprise though, there were still a few donuts left. There were pride month brownies, some filled donuts, cookies, and a few other odds and ends, and then I saw it… What had to be one of the most outlandish donut creations I have seen in quite some time or at least one of the biggest! In front of me on their donut rack was the biggest apple fritter I have ever seen in my life!

Other Baked Goods London/Off Our Couch

Since I started featuring donut shops throughout Florida, you can imagine that I’ve seen and eaten some big fritters, donuts, cronuts, etc. The largest apple fritter I’ve ever had, until this point, was at The Donut Hole in Destin, Florida. We had to use a knife to cut it and shared it between the four of us. However, this apple fritter at DG Doughnuts was maybe two of those and even thicker! I have no idea what evil genius decided that the suggested daily caloric intake didn’t matter anymore and then came up with this beast of a donut, but I am very happy they did! The race to get one of these monster fritters was on and I had a customer in front of me buying up most of what was left on the shelf. I figured if I could get my hands on one of these supersized fritters it would make a great addition to my second video featuring donut shops.

Monster Sized Apple Fritter At DG Donuts Nat/Off Our Couch

I was very happy to see that she left a few donuts, other baked goods, and one of the two fritters as well. It was the bigger of the two and to say I was excited would be a huge understatement. I watched as the worker hoisted the massive fritter off the shelf and placed it in a box that was meant to hold a dozen donuts. When they put the box in my hand the sheer heft surprised me. I called the family over to watch me open the box to show off my trophy like a certain movie father showing off his prized leg lamp. I’m telling you when I opened the box, my kids' eyes almost popped out of their heads! If rays of light magically appeared, it would’ve been appropriate by the way the kids acted. With mouths ajar, my wife asks, ”London what is that?” She thought it was a big cinnamon roll. I smiled and just asked for assistance lifting it out of the box so we could film it.

Fritter Split Nat/Off Our Couch

After getting our hands in without disturbing the icing we were finally able to gently hoist it up and properly examine our find. This beast of a fritter was about 2.5 to 3 inches in thickness and the size of my head. It truly was a behemoth! After filming and taking a crazy amount of social media pictures, we decided it was time for the taste test. Biting into this big boy was out of the question so I grabbed a knife and fork to make it easier.

Apple Chunks Falling Out Of Fritter Slice Nat/Off Our Couch

As we cut into it, we realized just how thick it was, and man was it stuffed with all sorts of cinnamon apple goodness! The breading was very moist so it made eating such a massive fritter a lot easier than we originally thought. As the four of us attempted to devour this colossal phenom we soon realized that our efforts would be in vain as we lay stretched out in our seats, stuffed beyond measure. As we sat there staring in defeat at the biggest apple fritter we have ever seen we realized that we may have lost the battle, but the war was not over because with proper storage and microwaving there could always be a delicious round 2 and 3, and or maybe 4!

So to answer my own question at the beginning of this article, there’s never too much of a good thing, just take it all in moderation, savor the flavor, and remember that if all else fails you can unbuckle your pants for more room.

If you'd like to check out our first donut trail video click here!

Places We Visited In This Video: https://www.dgdoughnuts.com/