Hidden Gems: Lum Thai Restaurant Jacksonville, Florida Honest Review

Title Thumbnail London/Off Our Couch

Way too often we stumble upon a little place that has delicious food and great service but gets overshadowed by big restaurants whose food is, let’s be honest, not so great. We’ve decided to go ahead and create a hidden gems blog due to all of the fantastic, locally-owned mom-and-pop spots we’ve eaten at during our travels. This time we’re at home in Orange Park, Florida, a suburb of Jacksonville trying out a little Thai restaurant with a big personality and even better food, Lum Thai.

Inside of Lum Thai London/Off Our Couch

Atmosphere:

We found out about this little place from one of Nat’s friends. So Nat went to check it out early and knowing that I love Thai food told me that I had to try it out as soon as possible. So one weekday afternoon, I ventured into this quaint establishment having no idea what to expect. I’ll start by saying that I like the feel of the restaurant; it’s not the biggest place but manages more than enough tables and seats to make it feel more spacious than it is. As I look around I see all of the usual Asian style theming or decor, it’s done very tastefully and you can tell it was well thought out. Each table has little candles or tea lights on them which gave the place a date night vibe.

Menu and Pricing:

Once seated, I immediately began flipping through the menu, looking for ridiculous dishes that would disappoint me or even some ridiculous pricing. I am happy to say that’s not the case here. There’s a little bit of something for everyone here, as far as the wallet is concerned. Their house specialties are in the twenties price range. They have a snapper dish that is at market price along with plenty of wallet-friendly dishes on the menu to drool over if you have a specific budget in mind.

Dumplings and Egg Rolls London/Off Our Couch

The Food Review:

We’re starting with fried dumplings and egg rolls because dumplings and egg rolls are awesome! They came out together and were presented nicely on a plate. At first glance, I thought the dumplings looked a little small, but when I took my first bite I realized that they were stuffed to the rim with filling and surpassed all of my dumpling expectations. The egg rolls were also very good, but the dumplings were speaking to me!

Garlic and Pepper Beef London/Off Our Couch

Nat had the garlic and black peppers with beef as her protein of choice. She liked it a lot but she said that she had the pork fried rice with her girlfriend before and so far that is her favorite dish at Lum Thai so far! She loved the presentation and she enjoyed every bite.

Pork Fried Rice Nat/Off Our Couch

I decided to go the extra mile and order one of their house specialties-the volcano shrimp. Upon the server’s astute recommendation, I paired it with a glass of plum wine. I absolutely loved it! I have eaten a lot of Thai food, and I like most of it, but I could eat this stuff all day every day. I live for dishes that are both sweet and savory and if you add a little kick to it, I am as happy as a guy can be.

Volcano Shrimp London/Off Our Couch

I love this cozy little place! Lum Thai is a great spot to have a date night, hang out with a few friends.

Pricing is reasonable, the atmosphere is cute and laid back, the service is great, the menu offers a good variety of dishes, and the food is excellent! I believe that if you are in the mood for asian food and you are in Orange Park you should definitely stop in and check this place out as soon as possible.

Side Note:

The Thai Iced Tea is fantastic!