Granny’s Apple Fries At Legoland Florida Resort: Are They Worth The Money?

Granny Smith's Apple Fries London Arevalo/Off Our Couch

Granny‘s Apple Fries were fresh, hot, crispy, salty, sweet, and everything in between.

Fries! Fries! Fries! I Love French Fries! I have had fries from the U.S. to Asia and one thing rings true; if fries are done right, they can be downright amazing. As a kid in Hawaii, my favorite snack was my mom’s green banana fries. I loved other fries as well, but mom’s banana fries were awesome. Since starting Off Our Couch, we have encountered all sorts of fries. We've tried sweet potato fries, crabby fries, pizza fries, and fully loaded bbq pulled pork nacho cheese fries, but I have never heard of apple fries. That all ended last weekend when we took a trip to film a special event at Legoland in Winter Haven, Florida.

I’ll be honest, this wasn’t in our original plans. My kids were whining about getting ice cream, and I was beyond starving and ready to leave the park. My wife, trying to save the day, asked me if I wanted to try the apple fries. We had seen them before, but normally there was always a line wrapped around the building, but on this day no one was in line at all. I won’t lie; I wanted Giordano’s (my favorite Chicago Style) Pizza so I kind of had a slight attitude about just getting a snack to hold me over. Apple fries did sound kind of interesting though so I begrudgingly walked up and placed the order. Legoland sells them two ways, either with soft-serve ice cream or with a side of whipped cream and caramel. Both read as something I wanted to try, but I opted for the latter. My wife noticed that the lady who normally works at the icee station was behind the counter so I immediately thought, “Uh oh!” Skeptical, I waited to see if I had just made a $5.00 mistake. Since it was a slow day, I had the chance to watch as they quickly peeled and sliced the apple into the form of fries before battering them and then dropping the fries into the oil. When the timer went off, they put them in a container, added whatever magical seasonings they use, and then piled the hot, rectangular slices into an unassuming yellow cup. To top it all off, they added a side of whipped cream and a little cup of caramel.

As you probably know by now, most of our videos and blogs are family-friendly and our children are usually present. So needless to say, once this came out, I was in for a fight. I attempted to take pictures and video as my kids circled the yellow cup as if they were two hunger-crazed vultures. After finally fighting the kids off, I set the camera down and told the kids to dig in. I figured I'd be nice and let them get the first fry or two before I took a couple to review. I quickly learned that I made a mistake. They instantly began to devour my apple fries! I thought to myself, ”There’s no way these fries could possibly be that good?” As I went in for my first bite, I immediately realized that Legoland wasn’t messing around! These things were actually good, I mean really good! Granny‘s Apple Fries were crispy, hot, sweet, savory, and everything in between. Have I mentioned it comes with caramel and whipped cream? That's right I did! Alone, the fries were very good but when you add the toppings, the tasty treat rocketed to the next level. This may sound ridiculous, but I literally had to bribe my kids with ice cream to get them to stop eating them. However, not even the promise of a sweet, cold treat on a hot, Florida day would stop my 11-year-old and 5 year old from ravaging my fries. I had to order another batch for myself and Nat!

In a meager attempt to describe the sensational taste that I experienced, I’d say imagine double-fried french fries and a sea salted caramel apple, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, then dolloped with a huge swirl of whipped cream. It’s good… no lie! I’m not normally a fan of theme park food, with the exception of some things at Disney World, but this is right up my alley! I couldn't comprehend why there are always ridiculous lines at Granny's Apple Fries before, but now I see what all the fuss is about. This deliciousness is why the line is always wrapped around the building! So if you’re ever at Legoland Florida or Legoland California and feel the urge to try something a little different from the norm, this is a great place to start. Just make sure that if you take kids, you buy two, because sharing is not an option.