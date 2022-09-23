A Filipina teacher in Vietnam writes about learning from her students

Odyssa Rivera Abille

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Qsay_0i6xA2D600
During their free time, a couple of students drew this on the board. At first, there were only two steps. I asked them to make it five. ThPhoto by the author

With this new job as a teacher in Vietnam, I find myself  - too many times - lost in the chaos of students bursting in and out of classroom doors, running in hallways, and hearing dozens of voices calling for attention.

Working in a school means following a distinct structure.  There's a timetable, a school calendar, lesson plans, numbered lists.

Despite being part of an organized body, I am caught in the middle of disorder daily. Too many students, too much noise and activity. 

But underneath the rubble are unforgettable pieces of insight.

Afraid and unseen

After every class, I spend a few minutes to write my reflections. This helps me remember who's who, what meaningful things happened that day, and prepare for the next meeting.

I also write down anecdotes that arise from interactions with my students. 

One of my Grade 7 students who calls himself Nocoin was about to report for his group. Before he uttered his first word, he knelt on the floor. 

I asked, "Why are you kneeling?". He replied, "Because I'm scared." It was funny (he was trying to make us laugh) and also, very real. 

When they are afraid of judgment, they change their behavior to make themselves smaller. They'd rather be invisible. 

Isn't that true for all of us?

Wanted: Best Friend

I asked a class to write a descriptive article about their best friend. One of them, Anh, a self-proclaimed loner, confessed she doesn't have a best friend.

At the end of her essay, she wrote, "I wish that one day, I'll have a best friend I can write about."

It made me sad thinking of students who are out of place during group activities. 

With supportive comments about her well-articulated work, I wrote, "I also wish for this to happen. One day, you will find someone you can write about."

No matter what age we're in, we look for at least one person who can understand and see us for who we are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNcoN_0i6xA2D600
My Grade 7 students deeply engrossed by a cartoon show on Youtube.Photo by the author

The lessons I pick up from my students are straightforward and uncomplicated. They're also timeless and universal.  

I now teach for a living. Everyday, I meet my students to discuss, facilitate, and assess their work.  

They may not be aware that their classroom is also MY classroom. That we are educating each other. That they are teaching me in more ways they can imagine. 

This article was first published in my blog.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# teacher# student# teaching# vietnam# life lessons

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about relationships, the complexities of human life, and writing. I'm a self-published author of two poetry collections entitled "Like A New Sun Rising" and "From Where I Stand" available at www.amazon.com/author/Odyssa.

null
744 followers

More from Odyssa Rivera Abille

Loving our parents through simple ways at home

My mother walking our youngest pup, Jackie.Photo by the author. I begrudgingly moved back in with my parents in 2019 after more than 10 years of living by myself, working in Makati City, the Philippines’ business district, and living an independent life. I was in my 30s, single, and felt I should be living alone. But due to personal circumstances, I swallowed my pride and went home.

Read full story

Moving to Vietnam: A Story of Starting Over

Ninh Binh, a province in the North of Vietnam.photo by the author. On June 4, I arrived in Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam. It's one of the most popular destinations in the country, second to the capital, Hanoi.

Read full story
25 comments

Love According to the Poets

The greatest poets of our time described love and lovers through timeless pieces that we still appreciate and cherish today. Through these poems, I see that the exhilaration that comes with a new love is the same for everybody. We may be different from one another but love, despite its twists and turns, connects us all.

Read full story

A freelance writer shares reasons for not writing enough

Here's a common struggle for writers and something I face often - thinking more about writing instead of sitting down and doing the actual writing. Sometimes we just don't have the time to write. But most of the time (you know this if you are a writer), we simply don't give our craft the attention it needs and deserves.

Read full story

Making art during trying times

After finding out she had cancer for the second time, writer and cancer survivor (and now, again, patient) Suleika Jaouad, said these words,. "...in these really difficult moments of transition or upheaval, there's so much benefit to seeking out a form of creative expression. I really believe that survival is its own kind of creative practice."

Read full story

Safe and easy travel to Thailand in 2022

Boats on crystal clear waters in ThailandPhoto by Jakob Owens on Unsplash. Traveling to Thailand is now as easy as how it was before except for one thing - your shot. If you've been vaccinated, you need to present your vaccination certificate.

Read full story

Pockets of stillness and turning to nature to teach us about life

Tambobong Beach, Pangasinan, PhilippinesPhoto by the author. If you are also caught up in the whirlwind of post-elections anxiety, thinking of 'next steps', or finding your place in the world, then you are just like me.

Read full story
6 comments

Philippine politics: A son disowns his mother for her political affiliation

This is not an ordinary son-mother tandem. Let me introduce you to the letter writer, the son, Lorenzo Legarda Leviste, and his powerhouse mother Loren Legarda, a senatorial candidate for the Philippine elections, about to happen in 4 days.

Read full story
9 comments

An open letter to the loved one that’s far away

You and I are thousands of miles apart. With travel restrictions, requirements, and whatnots, the maze we are navigating seems to get more complex as months go by. We thought our circumstances would change soon. They didn’t. What makes things more difficult is no one seems to know how and where the maze ends.

Read full story
2 comments
Seattle, WA

Opinion: Does he make love easy? He could be the keeper you've been looking for.

‘There’s something special about this. Let’s not hold back.’. This is what he said to me as we were chatting to get to know each other using Whatsapp. A couple of months later, I flew from Manila to Seattle to meet him. We sealed it and we became a couple.

Read full story

Opinion: Using the present moment to overcome suffering

There is no better moment than this. It isn't because I enjoy typing these words. It isn't because writing is my way to express myself. There is no better moment than this because this is all I have. The present is all we have.

Read full story
2 comments

Opinion: Tears for the person you loved and lost

After a painful break-up, you cry, let the tears fall without a care. At first, it's hard to identify why. All you know is it hurts. Your heart, mind, and soul are going through a painful transition from being in a relationship to being by yourself once again.

Read full story
7 comments

Books on health and the importance of rereading

The last 2 years brought the world to its knees. We took comfort in food deliveries, Zoom calls, loungewear, and…old books. I didn’t understand how and why people reread books. There are millions of new materials waiting to get noticed. I used to wonder why people waste hours on a book they have read before.

Read full story

Writing: The last time you took a break

Not writing is an important part of writing. -Ann Patchett. The last two years have been extremely challenging for our family. We waded through serious health problems, COVID-19, the death of family members, and our messy relationships with each other.

Read full story
1 comments

To write a book, pull your heart out of your chest.

I had to write this book. That was my truth. Last year, I published my first book of poetry. I worked on it during the most trying time of my life, but it was worth stressing over. That was right after I had a major surgery which I candidly wrote about here.

Read full story

Decluttering for a more organized home and life

I was halfway through Marie Kondo’s book The Life-Changing Magic Of Tidying Up when I saw this video of the author’s interview with Stephen Colbert. Kondo is charming and the concept is disarming.

Read full story
2 comments

Relationships: Mantras from a Buddhist monk to help us love better

For Buddhists, love is not about gifts. It’s about compassion and kindness. In a relationship, a partner shows these through thoughts, words, and actions. Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh teaches the 6 Mantras in The Art of Communicating. In this book, you will learn how simple yet powerful thoughts, words, and actions can be.

Read full story
9 comments

Relationships: Long-distance couples work for compatibility

A long-distance relationship is not a proper relationship. Exactly my thoughts. Now, I’ve been in one for almost 2 years. I won’t say it’s easy, but it’s doable in the right conditions, with the right person.

Read full story

Relationships: Talking about interests and mindset on your first date

This one is for the ladies. You’re meeting for the first time. You’re anxious that you won’t meet his expectations. Which one looks better between the olive green and black dress?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy