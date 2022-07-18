A freelance writer shares reasons for not writing enough

Odyssa Rivera Abille

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2axP_0gj2J1Va00
Photo by Manja Vitolic on Unsplash

Here's a common struggle for writers and something I face often - thinking more about writing instead of sitting down and doing the actual writing.

Sometimes we just don't have the time to write. But most of the time (you know this if you are a writer), we simply don't give our craft the attention it needs and deserves.

On this lazy Sunday in Chiang Mai here in The Writer's Club and Wine Bar, I thought about the reasons why I, and most writers, are unable to write. I listed four among dozens of things why writers simply could not do what they're supposed to do.

  1. Laziness

I have moments when, just before sleeping, I do some imaginative writing. It's just me thinking about all the books I want to write and stories that I gathered from the day. Sometimes, I dream about my books becoming bestsellers!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vNr6J_0gj2J1Va00
Books were made by people who did the work and wrote. These are books from The Lost Book Shop in Chiang Mai, Thailand.Photo by the author

There are days when lying around and doing nothing feels better than anything else. We work so hard already in our jobs...we deserve the right to be lazy at times, no?

2. Lack of motivation

When I receive no reward - emotional or monetary - I feel there's no reason to work hard on it that much. It brings me back to being lazy and uninspired.

However, when I receive payment for my work, whether it's through a published article or sold books, it pushes me to work harder. Or when people come to me to tell me how much my humble writing portfolio encouraged them. An essential reward that I get out of writing is seeing my output after hours of work.

Without these, I find little motivation to write.

3. Lack of confidence

This possibly comes from two things. The first is not writing enough. Next is placing writing on a pedestal.

When I don't write enough (which means, every day), I tend to place writing out of my list of priorities. When that happens, I let it slip through tasks and activities that could be more important so that's justified...but writing stays on the side. Sometimes, it stays there for a long time. When I get back on it, I feel rusty and the work is somewhat lousy.

Placing writing on a pedestal is connected to item no. 1. Writing is simply about sitting on a desk and typing or writing words down on paper, why do we make it so complicated?

4. Fear

Writing our thoughts, ideas, and deep-seated feelings requires us to confront ourselves and take a good - or better - look at what's around us. It's not a comfortable place to be.

Before sitting down to write, I feel a mix of excitement to start working on a new piece and worry that nothing will come out of me. At the same time, there's that fear of knowing myself deeper and finding out what and who I am in the middle of life's happenings. It's pretty scary!

Nature writer Rachel Carson says this about writing:

'Writing is largely a matter of application and hard work, of writing and rewriting endlessly, until you are satisfied that you have said what you want to say as clearly and simply as possible.'

It is truly just a matter of carving time out of each day to write a few sentences or paragraphs at the minimum. When I took a memoir-writing class from Palanca award winner Dr. Joem Antonio, he encouraged the class to write one sentence per day.

Here's a simple but amazing thought from Adam Savage of Mythbusters:

The first law of thermodynamics: an object at rest tends to stay at rest unless acted upon by an outside force. To get you started, you need to become the outside force that starts the (mental and physical) ball rolling, which overcome the inertia of inaction and indecision, and begins the development of real creative momentum.

Nothing will work if you and I don't. And writing is work. Any work's requisite are desire, will, and action.

These reasons for not writing are valid and will remain to be true for any creative. Whether it's laziness, lack of motivation, or confidence and fear that stops you from writing, remember that nothing - absolutely nothing - could be greater than love for writing itself.

Love always wins.

Sending warmth and light from Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The Writer's Club & Wine Bar is located in 141/3, Rachadamnoen Rd., Phra Sing, Muang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai 50000 Thailand.

The Lost Book Shop is in Ratchamankla Road, Mueang Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai, 50200, Thailand.

*This is not a sponsored post. There are no affiliate links in this post.

I write about relationships, the complexities of human life, and writing. I'm a self-published author of two poetry collections entitled "Like A New Sun Rising" and "From Where I Stand" available at www.amazon.com/author/Odyssa.

