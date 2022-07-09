Safe and easy travel to Thailand in 2022

Boats on crystal clear waters in Thailand Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash

Traveling to Thailand is now as easy as how it was before except for one thing - your shot.

If you've been vaccinated, you need to present your vaccination certificate.

If you haven't been vaccinated, you need to take a COVID-19 negative test result upon arrival.

Starting July 1, the Thai travel requirement called the Thai pass had been waived or lifted. This makes travel to this Asian country easier. Gone are the days when you have to quarantine for 7-14 days in a government-accredited, expensive hotel before exploring the city or taking a domestic flight to head to Krabi or Phuket.

Now, to visit Thailand, all you need is a vaccination certificate plus the usual travel documents you used to prepare before restrictions came to be. If you are coming from the Philippines, you can get your vax cert here.

Upon entering the country, you only need to present these to the Immigration Officer:

1. passport

2. return tickets

3. vaccination certificate

It's better to over-prepare for travel that's why in all international flights, I print a copy of my travel insurance and hotel booking. I always use Safety Wing for insurance and book a room through Airbnb.

If you are not vaccinated, you need to present a COVID-19 negative test result. Read the complete list of requirements here.

Aside from the wearing of masks and the presence of hand sanitizers everywhere, there is nothing different about traveling in Thailand.

Vases for sale, seen while biking in Nonthaburi, Thailand's second largest city. Photo by the author

Trains are working, students are back to school, and offices are open. After being here for only a few days, things appear to be normal.

Thailand is ready for influx of travelers this year and if you're one of them, make sure to bring the necessary documents with you for a smooth journey ahead.