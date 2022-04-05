Your First Date Questions

Odyssa Rivera Abille

This one is for the ladies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvlRx_0eyQ1TGq00
Photo by Priscilla Du Preez

You’re meeting for the first time. You’re anxious that you won’t meet his expectations. Which one looks better between the olive green and black dress?

Relax, you’re not getting married. Yet.

I know a good number of single friends who don’t enjoy going on first dates.

Maybe it’s out of fear of judgment. They don’t want to look silly. Maybe they are pressured to act perfect. Preparing and overthinking take too much energy. Or they have unbelievably high standards.

But first dates can also be fun! While it’s true that everything you say and do is being watched, it should feel good during and afterward.

Find something interesting. Discover your common ground. Pick his brain. Ask and listen intently. So what if you spill orange juice on your shirt?

These questions will give you an idea of some of the most important things you must know about a potential mate: passions, attitude towards work, family relationships, involvement with the community, and mindset.

Interest: What do you like doing in your free time?

Ask about hobbies and passions.

What a person spends time on when he is not working and getting paid is something he does out of genuine happiness.

Cal Newport, professor, and author of Digital Minimalism, calls this prioritizing demanding activity over passive consumption.

It’s nice to know if your date is into activities that produce value like cooking, gardening, or carpentry, instead of watching TikTok videos for hours.

Now, this doesn’t mean your date should only spend time with plants or and make furniture. What’s important to know is how well and how often his time is spent on activities that, to him and other people, are meaningful.

Work: What are your colleagues/boss/manager like? What do you like about your job?

Get a feel of what he thinks about work, business, and the people he works with every day.

Working 5x a week with the same people brings out nuances that our friends and family never see. Notice how your date describes an assertive boss and a colleague who likes to slack off.

Is he working towards a promotion or a new job in a different industry? Does he plan to stay in his job for the next 5 years?

Because you’re on a date, it’s possible that you are both putting your best foot forward and some important details will be missed. That’s perfectly fine.

However, getting an idea of how he feels about his professional life is a good way to know about his work relationships and perspective.

Relationships: Are you in touch with your parents, siblings or old friends?

All families have issues, and this might not be the time to be open about it unless the mood is right.

In addition, there are people who might not be comfortable at all talking about family members unless they feel extremely comfortable with who they’re with. That’s normal.

This could be a touchy subject, so be careful about this one. If there’s any sign that he visits family often or speaks to his sister on the phone, you can proceed with this question.

This is important to know if the idea of family — maintaining harmony within and building one — is important to your date.

If you see yourself getting married, having children, and introducing your significant other to your siblings, it’s a good filter to use to find out whether this is a suitable match in the long run.

Community: Do you have a club or a group you are involved in?

Newport sees social activities as something that requires you to spend time with other people in person and not just online. It also provides some sort of structure for the social interaction, including rules you have to follow, rituals, and often a shared goal.

In Buddhism, the community is extremely important. They call it Sangha. According to the book Nothing Is More Joyless Than Selfishness by Ajahn Sumedho, spending time with your Sangha makes us sensitive and caring individuals, considerate and thoughtful of others.

This is important to know so you can get a feel of whether he gets joy out of being with like-minded people and goes out of the way to know them. Being with a group fosters growth as a human being and an enthusiast.

Mindset: Is there any skill you want to learn or be great at this year?

From Carol Dweck’s book Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, there are 2 types of mindset: fixed and growth. You want to be with someone who is growth-oriented.

Someone who has a growth mindset, according to Dweck, is likely to do better in school or work, enjoys better emotional and physical health, and have stronger, more positive social relationships.

What’s good about people with a growth mindset is that in relationships, problems and mistakes don’t set them back. Everything is a skill that can be learned, and that includes being a good partner.

This is important to know so you can get a feel for potential future behavior.

To wrap up, these are the questions to ask on your first date:

What do you like doing in your free time? What’s your boss like? Are you in touch with your parents or siblings? Is there a group or a club you are actively involved in? Is there any skill you want to learn or be great at this year?

Here’s the truth. You won’t know everything you want to know on the first date. There won’t be enough time to cover life stories and it might take the fun out of the whole experience.

Don’t get into interview mode. Relax, have fun, and enjoy the experience.

What matters is this: you laugh a lot, go home feeling good, and you're certain it was time well spent.

Maybe both of you will go to bed hopeful and excited about your second date.

Odyssa is the author of two poetry collections on love and travel. This article was first published in Medium.

This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, the author will earn a commission.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dating# first date# relationship# dating advice# relationships

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about relationships, the complexities of human life, and writing. I'm a self-published author of two poetry collections entitled "Like A New Sun Rising" and "From Where I Stand" available at www.amazon.com/author/Odyssa.

null
365 followers

More from Odyssa Rivera Abille

'Long-distance couples work for compatibility'

A long-distance relationship is not a proper relationship. Exactly my thoughts. Now, I’ve been in one for almost 2 years. I won’t say it’s easy, but it’s doable in the right conditions, with the right person.

Read full story

'Mindset', 'Sapiens', and 'Principles': Books for thinkers and seekers

Stand guard to what goes in your head. Want to see what the future looks like? Listen to your self-talk. How you see yourself matters. Your actions, behavior, and habits are products of who you believe you are.

Read full story

Decluttering: Changing your life one item at a time

Stop when it gets overwhelming. Look at the stuff that surrounds you. Do you see one or two items that you can get rid of right now? Can you identify things that are important to your daily life? Are there useless gifts you are keeping out of sentimental value?

Read full story
1 comments

Preparing for a major surgery

Keep those thoughts in check. On August 12, 2021, I was admitted to the hospital for the first time for major surgery. My OB-Gynecologist found a mass in my body that needs to be removed as soon as possible.

Read full story
3 comments

A Stranger’s Gift: Stories of Friendship From Unexpected Places

It’s impossible to stay connected, but there are a few that stand out. I have wondered if it’s possible to find a genuine relationship while traveling despite the tight schedules, the constant coming and going, and plane rides that never end.

Read full story

A Short Story on Grieving

I was dumbfounded when I found out about your condition. They said you were having trouble breathing, and you needed to be intubated. My doctor friend said that’s painful; I wish I can ask you how that experience was.

Read full story

Recovering from myomectomy

It was an early morning in July 2021 when I visited my OB-Gynecologist. A bump has been growing in my belly for months. I’m a perfectly healthy 35-year-old working (at home) professional in Manila.

Read full story
8 comments

Harmful habits found in long-distance relationships

Is this worth it? Am I better off dating my neighbor instead? How long do we have to wait?. Long-distance relationships are tough to navigate. Yes, we have Zoom, Telegram, Whatsapp and Skype but these online platforms can never make up for physical presence.

Read full story

A yoga student shares lessons from her yoga practice

The first yoga class always brings excitement. There’s a thrill in trying something new. It makes you say, ‘I’m going to keep doing this because I love how it feels. It makes me feel strong. It makes me happy!’

Read full story
9 comments

Write Better Articles Using A Simple Template

Every output goes through a process. Whether it’s a novel, a painting, a Korean dish, or an article like this. Every process begins with the small step of starting. Sitting down and picking up a pen, releasing the first brushstroke, slicing carrots, and identifying who you’re writing for.

Read full story

Lessons From Outside the Classroom

In school, we get our first taste of what the world is like outside of our parents’ homes. It’s where we gain a certain level of independence. We learn discipline from our teachers, friendship from our friends, teamwork through our group projects.

Read full story

The Crisis of Getting Older

Turning 36 means one thing — I'm getting closer to my 40s. I read somewhere that a midlife crisis occurs when a person is between the age of 35 to 55 years and that middle age begins in our 30s. I’m right within the range.

Read full story
27 comments

Lessons on Social Media Use from Epictetus

A group of young people using their smartphonesPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@creativechristians?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&u. Anyone with a blog and a book’s goal is to share her work and get as many eyes as possible reading it.

Read full story

A Woman in Her 30s Defines True Love

I was a teenager when I first heard that true love waits. Coming from a religious background, growing up in a Filipino home, it meant no sex before marriage and staying patient before The One comes along.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy