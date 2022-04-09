Relationships: Talking about interests and mindset on your first date

This one is for the ladies.

You’re meeting for the first time. You’re anxious that you won’t meet his expectations. Which one looks better between the olive green and black dress?

Relax, you’re not getting married. Yet.

I know a good number of single friends who don’t enjoy going on first dates.

Maybe it’s out of fear of judgment. They don’t want to look silly. Maybe they are pressured to act perfect. Preparing and overthinking take too much energy. Or they have unbelievably high standards.

But first dates can also be fun! While it’s true that everything you say and do is being watched, it should feel good during and afterward.

Find something interesting. Discover your common ground. Pick his brain. Ask and listen intently. So what if you spill orange juice on your shirt?

These questions will give you an idea of some of the most important things you must know about a potential mate: passions, attitude towards work, family relationships, involvement with the community, and mindset.

Interest: What do you like doing in your free time?

Ask about hobbies and passions.

What a person spends time on when he is not working and getting paid is something he does out of genuine happiness.

Cal Newport, professor, and author of Digital Minimalism , calls this prioritizing demanding activity over passive consumption.

It’s nice to know if your date is into activities that produce value like cooking, gardening, or carpentry, instead of watching TikTok videos for hours.

Now, this doesn’t mean your date should only spend time with plants or and make furniture. What’s important to know is how well and how often his time is spent on activities that, to him and other people, are meaningful.

Work: What are your colleagues/boss/manager like? What do you like about your job?

Get a feel of what he thinks about work, business, and the people he works with every day.

Working 5x a week with the same people brings out nuances that our friends and family never see. Notice how your date describes an assertive boss and a colleague who likes to slack off.

Is he working towards a promotion or a new job in a different industry? Does he plan to stay in his job for the next 5 years?

Because you’re on a date, it’s possible that you are both putting your best foot forward and some important details will be missed. That’s perfectly fine.

However, getting an idea of how he feels about his professional life is a good way to know about his work relationships and perspective.

Relationships: Are you in touch with your parents, siblings or old friends?

All families have issues, and this might not be the time to be open about it unless the mood is right.

In addition, there are people who might not be comfortable at all talking about family members unless they feel extremely comfortable with who they’re with. That’s normal.

This could be a touchy subject, so be careful about this one. If there’s any sign that he visits family often or speaks to his sister on the phone, you can proceed with this question.

This is important to know if the idea of family — maintaining harmony within and building one — is important to your date.

If you see yourself getting married, having children, and introducing your significant other to your siblings, it’s a good filter to use to find out whether this is a suitable match in the long run.

Community: Do you have a club or a group you are involved in?

Newport sees social activities as something that requires you to spend time with other people in person and not just online. It also provides some sort of structure for the social interaction, including rules you have to follow, rituals, and often a shared goal.

In Buddhism, the community is extremely important. They call it Sangha. According to the book Nothing Is More Joyless Than Selfishness by Ajahn Sumedho, spending time with your Sangha makes us sensitive and caring individuals, considerate and thoughtful of others.

This is important to know so you can get a feel of whether he gets joy out of being with like-minded people and goes out of the way to know them. Being with a group fosters growth as a human being and an enthusiast.

Mindset: Is there any skill you want to learn or be great at this year?

From Carol Dweck’s book Mindset: The New Psychology of Success , there are 2 types of mindset: fixed and growth. You want to be with someone who is growth-oriented.

Someone who has a growth mindset, according to Dweck, is likely to do better in school or work, enjoys better emotional and physical health, and have stronger, more positive social relationships.

What’s good about people with a growth mindset is that in relationships, problems and mistakes don’t set them back. Everything is a skill that can be learned, and that includes being a good partner.

This is important to know so you can get a feel for potential future behavior.

To wrap up, these are the questions to ask on your first date:

What do you like doing in your free time? What’s your boss like? Are you in touch with your parents or siblings? Is there a group or a club you are actively involved in? Is there any skill you want to learn or be great at this year?

Here’s the truth. You won’t know everything you want to know on the first date. There won’t be enough time to cover life stories and it might take the fun out of the whole experience.

Don’t get into interview mode. Relax, have fun, and enjoy the experience.

What matters is this: you laugh a lot, go home feeling good, and you're certain it was time well spent.

Maybe both of you will go to bed hopeful and excited about your second date.

Odyssa is the author of two poetry collections on love and travel. This article was first published in Medium.

This article contains affiliate links. If you purchase through these links, the author will earn a commission.