A Stranger’s Gift: Stories of Friendship From Unexpected Places

Odyssa Rivera Abille

It’s impossible to stay connected, but there are a few that stand out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCNeo_0exV1nya00
Photo by Felix Rostig

I have wondered if it’s possible to find a genuine relationship while traveling despite the tight schedules, the constant coming and going, and plane rides that never end.

When away from reality, can one make a sound decision to pursue a proper relationship or not? When on vacation, can one think straight — disregard the boring stuff of life, like the office job, chores at home, and routine?

During my past trips, I met people of different backgrounds, races, and religions. Most turned into social media contacts. Others became acquaintances, very few became lifelong friends. I’m pretty sure most of them I will never see again.

It’s impossible to stay connected, but there are a few that stand out.

It’s a tiny group that holds a special place in my heart. They are the ones whose faces bring up delightful memories. I remember the names, places where we met, stories we shared, and sometimes even what they wore. The memory is too strong that even if I meet hundreds more in the future, they’ll remain etched in my mind.

I remember meeting Alex in a mixed dormitory in Bicol province in the Philippines. A few seconds after saying hi to him, I planned on getting back to sleep but the storm raged outside. Then there was darkness. Power was out in the area. With nothing else to do, we started talking about his recent trips, my job, religion, weed (he didn’t have any), and how he left his life in Berlin to travel to Asia out of boredom and bitterness. He wasn’t just an ordinary traveler from Berlin. He is now the Alex that I got stuck with in a tiny dorm room in a small province, with the lights out.

Then there was Margaux, the funny, and outspoken French lady I met in California. In France, she teaches children with special needs. She saved money from her salary as a teacher so she can take a year off to travel the world. We camped together. The next day, she left our group to join a group of climbers so she can sleep in a portaledge. I loved everything about her. I admired her bravery, sense of adventure, and last, I was jealous of her year off.

There was Sean, who was so kind to let me sleep in his house, take me around San Francisco, and bring me to the airport.

There’s Allie from Germany who was my roommate in Bali for a month. We jived so well that sometimes we never had to talk, we just understood. We thanked each other for being the best. She told me she couldn’t have asked for a better roommate in Bali, and I felt the same way.

The connection was surreal, the bond a little too strong. But we had very little time.

They are the ones that taught me it’s possible to have uncanny chemistry with a stranger. It starts in the gut. A few minutes into a conversation, I easily feel at home. It’s like our souls have crossed paths before our physical bodies met.

Despite the amazing spiritual and intellectual connection, not all good things last. There’s an end to everything. Even Methuselah, the oldest tree in the world, at over 4000 years old will one day face its demise.

There’s a departure date for people like us. And before that, time passes by too fast. Someone leaves in tears. The other is left behind. Both of you move on with life without each other. The connection was only good for several weeks or months. Reality is a plane ride away.

We take the ride home and the next day, we get back to the good old daily grind.

Maybe crossing over from being strangers to soulmates is possible. Maybe there’s no point in wondering anymore. The answer lies in our stories, the memories, the photographs, the montage.

The gifts that strangers give us — connection, companionship, and closeness, despite temporary — appear in the most unexpected places. Alex, Margaux, Sean, and Allie are proof.

Who says that genuine relationships and travel can meet on the road? I now do. I expect it, and when it arrives, I welcome it.

And the plan is to remain open so as not to miss the ride.

Odyssa is the author of two poetry collections on love and travel. This article was first published in Medium.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# traveling# friendship# backpacking# travel the world

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about relationships, the complexities of human life, and writing. I'm a self-published author of two poetry collections entitled "Like A New Sun Rising" and "From Where I Stand" available at www.amazon.com/author/Odyssa.

null
328 followers

More from Odyssa Rivera Abille

Your First Date Questions

This one is for the ladies. You’re meeting for the first time. You’re anxious that you won’t meet his expectations. Which one looks better between the olive green and black dress?

Read full story

'Mindset', 'Sapiens', and 'Principles': Books for thinkers and seekers

Stand guard to what goes in your head. Want to see what the future looks like? Listen to your self-talk. How you see yourself matters. Your actions, behavior, and habits are products of who you believe you are.

Read full story

Decluttering: Changing your life one item at a time

Stop when it gets overwhelming. Look at the stuff that surrounds you. Do you see one or two items that you can get rid of right now? Can you identify things that are important to your daily life? Are there useless gifts you are keeping out of sentimental value?

Read full story

Preparing for a major surgery

Keep those thoughts in check. On August 12, 2021, I was admitted to the hospital for the first time for major surgery. My OB-Gynecologist found a mass in my body that needs to be removed as soon as possible.

Read full story
3 comments

A Short Story on Grieving

I was dumbfounded when I found out about your condition. They said you were having trouble breathing, and you needed to be intubated. My doctor friend said that’s painful; I wish I can ask you how that experience was.

Read full story

Recovering from myomectomy

It was an early morning in July 2021 when I visited my OB-Gynecologist. A bump has been growing in my belly for months. I’m a perfectly healthy 35-year-old working (at home) professional in Manila.

Read full story
8 comments

Harmful habits found in long-distance relationships

Is this worth it? Am I better off dating my neighbor instead? How long do we have to wait?. Long-distance relationships are tough to navigate. Yes, we have Zoom, Telegram, Whatsapp and Skype but these online platforms can never make up for physical presence.

Read full story

A yoga student shares lessons from her yoga practice

The first yoga class always brings excitement. There’s a thrill in trying something new. It makes you say, ‘I’m going to keep doing this because I love how it feels. It makes me feel strong. It makes me happy!’

Read full story
9 comments

Write Better Articles Using A Simple Template

Every output goes through a process. Whether it’s a novel, a painting, a Korean dish, or an article like this. Every process begins with the small step of starting. Sitting down and picking up a pen, releasing the first brushstroke, slicing carrots, and identifying who you’re writing for.

Read full story

Lessons From Outside the Classroom

In school, we get our first taste of what the world is like outside of our parents’ homes. It’s where we gain a certain level of independence. We learn discipline from our teachers, friendship from our friends, teamwork through our group projects.

Read full story

The Crisis of Getting Older

Turning 36 means one thing — I'm getting closer to my 40s. I read somewhere that a midlife crisis occurs when a person is between the age of 35 to 55 years and that middle age begins in our 30s. I’m right within the range.

Read full story
25 comments

Lessons on Social Media Use from Epictetus

A group of young people using their smartphonesPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@creativechristians?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&u. Anyone with a blog and a book’s goal is to share her work and get as many eyes as possible reading it.

Read full story

A Woman in Her 30s Defines True Love

I was a teenager when I first heard that true love waits. Coming from a religious background, growing up in a Filipino home, it meant no sex before marriage and staying patient before The One comes along.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy