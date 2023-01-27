Freediving Isla Cozumel, Puerto de Abrigo

Ocean Earth Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YDfsD_0kTcC9No00
Puerto de Abrigo, Cozumel, MexicoPhoto byby Andre Navarro

Gorgeous Caribbean paradise, Isla Cozumel, Mexico ! Filled with colorful and diverse fish, corals, sponges, reefs, wrecks, piers and so much more to explore. I couldn't wait to go back and continue my underwater journey documenting as much ocean life and amazing views as possible. Puerto de Abrigo is not a popular or well known location to dive or snorkel. North of centro and right next to the military base, it's a small port for local fishing boats that people usually just walk by on the way to somewhere else

Exploring Puerto de Abrigo was actually our Plan C after not being able to dive the planned location of the day due to extreme current flowing north. Plan B was further on the island from our current location and not worth the trip to possibly have the same results. So nearby, about a 20 minute walk was puerto de Abrigo. We walked there a couple of times to explore the area and it's views while eating coconuts. On the south of it is an old, crumbling and over grown civic park area. Below that is an even more over grown with huge trees ocean viewing deck. What we noticed most was the crystal clear water with no one around, just occasional fishing boats zipping in and out of the port. Due to the angle the shore faces, the current would not affect this area as long as we stayed close to the shore reef. So Puerto de Abrigo, aka Plan C it is !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Si3VO_0kTcC9No00
Puerto de Abrigo, Cozumel, mexicoPhoto byby Andre Navarro

There are 3 ways to access this area, sneak into the port and enter from the docks. Climb through a medium sized hole in the sea wall from the ocean viewing deck just south of the port. or swim from south of the military base and around it's private beach area. We chose the swim because it was closer to our location and we could just ride the current back north.

As we entered from the jagged and rocky shore reef, we immediately felt relief from the hot and muggy weather. The water was so cool and soothing, but not cold. The underwater environment here is jagged shore reef that you climb down about 3 feet into from shallow to 8 feet of water. Right next to the shore reef starts white sand for as far as you can see. There are patches of Turtle Sea Grass along the shore about 30 yards out along the way. The focus of interests at this location is through the sea grass and right along the shore reef where the fish hang out. This is also where you’ll find the cool and colorful corals and sponges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JN4XQ_0kTcC9No00
Bermuda Chubs with Fire Blade CoralPhoto byby Andre Navarro

My favorite find of the day was a huge lion statue, discarded to the bottom about 25' down. If I remember correctly, my girlfriend and ocean exploring partner pointed it out to me. "look, a lion down there !" And I was confused, huh ? I was thinking maybe she was referring to a Lion Fish. As I looked down with my very bad vision, I saw it, sort of. So I took a long breath and dived down. It turned out to be about 4 feet tall on a base and 2 by 3 feet wide. While I was checking it out below, I gave it a push to see how heavy it was. To my surprise I was able to move it. I excitedly surfaced to report to my girlfriend the details and that I was going to attempt to stand it up. Another long breath and down I went. The hard part was planting my feet anywhere for leverage. I was wearing extremely long freediving fins and the statue was heavy. I kept slipping and falling over along with the statue as I tried to lift it. After several attempts, I finally got it on it's feet like a proud lion should be. And surprisingly, a huge cloud of yellow striped Sergeant Majorfish engulfed the statue, eating all the algae that had grown underneath it. I couldn't believe the view. From forgotten discarded lion statue to an accidental perfect moment in time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AHdEY_0kTcC9No00
Resurrecting underwater lion statuePhoto byby Andre Navarro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nn7yD_0kTcC9No00
Underwater Lion Statue of Cozumel, MexicoPhoto byby Andre Navarro

My second favorite find was this really interesting Caribbean Reef Octopus hiding in the nearby Turtle Sea Grass. Luckily it had not changed colors to match the grass or sand. It was still dark brown like the shore reef which made it stick out. I dove down several times to get different angled views and it tolerated my presence for some time until it later swam away towards the shore reef. I love the way octopuses move and change colors. They look like little space aliens out of a science fiction movie. This one had cool colorful spots all over it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AIzOr_0kTcC9No00
Caribbean Reef Octopus of Cozumel, MexicoPhoto byby Andre Navarro

We continued to slowly explore along the shore reefs, diving down to look into and under every large rocky structure because that's where the biggest and coolest fish will be. It wasn't long until we came across a very large Spotted Porcupinefish with it's huge bright eyes. Surrounding the Porcupinefish were thousands of tiny baby fish. So many and so small, at the time I didn't know what they were until later reviewing the footage. In the same area, we would come across interesting bright colored sponges with equally as colorful fish nearby. Sponges to most are boring and mistaken as some sort of plant of fungus growing on rocks. Amazingly, sponges are animals that come in a huge variety of shapes, sizes and colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdD6o_0kTcC9No00
Spotted Porcupinefish of Cozumel, MexicoPhoto byby Andre Navarro

After a very long time exploring, we were resting along the port wall watching the boats come in and out, enjoying the gorgeouse Caribbean ocean views when we noticed there was a huge anchor at the bottom of the port opening. My girlfriend kept watch for boats up above as I dived down to check it out. It was huge and heavy. Unlike the lion statue, I couldn’t budge it as I gave it a push. The ropes around it were as thick as my arms. I couldn’t help but to wonder why it would be discarded there ? It had to be an expensive piece of equipment and looked to be in good usable condtion. Now a huge green sponge along with other fish and crustaceans call it home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHSyq_0kTcC9No00
Huge Ship Anchor at Cozumel, MexicoPhoto byby Andre Navarro

I couldn’t help to think how thankful I was the first location didn’t work out. Of course at the time, I was pissed and cursing the wind and ocean current while grasping on to a rope not able to swim forward. I would have never thought to explore this odd area of the island, Puerto de Abrigo. A simple and serene underwater environment, empty of people but not awesome ocean life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZhOp_0kTcC9No00
French Grunts with Fire Blade Coral of Cozumel, MexicoPhoto byby Andre Navarro

By clicking on the following link, you can view the fully narrated footage of my diving exploration of Puerto de Abrigo ! Amazing Cozumel ! Diving Puerto de Abrigo

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# lifestyle# travel# vacation# diving# fish

Comments / 1

Published by

I'm Andre Navarro, Southern California freediver & underwater videographer. I create ocean life adventure videos to connect viewers to our amazing underwater world to motivate stronger conservation and ocean life awareness.

Long Beach, CA
4K followers

More from Ocean Earth Green

Redondo Beach, CA

Freediving with Sea Lions at Redondo Beach Harbor

I grew up in Southern California and have always enjoyed hanging out at the Redondo Beach Pier which is part of King's Harbor. Playing video games at the huge arcade, eating at all the different food shops and most of all, taking in the beautiful ocean scenery. Roughly 30 years back, you could even swim in the inner pier tiny beach area before it was eroded away. Then came the unfortunate fire of 1988 and a huge portion of the pier burned down.

Read full story
1 comments
San Diego, CA

Swimming with Leopard Sharks of La Jolla Shores

It's confusing and for some, a down right scary fact to hear that you can swim with a whole lot of sharks right off San Diego's shore. Most people who have not been to this area or have no experience with ocean life, which is most, think it's insane to do this. The media would have you picture a Great White Shark about to attack an unsuspecting swimmer on a hot summer day any time sharks are mentioned. It's unfortunate that most people have an unrealistic fear of ocean life, especially sharks due to media hype and movies. But the first question one should ask when it comes to a shark's presence is "what kind of shark."

Read full story
1 comments
Laguna Beach, CA

Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, California

Just past sunrise, the water was extremely cold. It was going to be a sunny day and conditions for visibility were reported to be good. Waves less than 2', minimal to no wind and the tide differences were small. I couldn't wait to get below the surface ! Today's freedive was going to be at the beautiful and secluded Goff Island Reef of Laguna Beach, California. Mostly an area frequented by guests at the nearby luxurious Montage Resort along with locals. Surprisingly, it's not an area commonly known for snorkeling or diving even though the underwater environment here is amazingly beautiful and filled with many species of thriving fish.

Read full story
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Exploring the beautiful kelp forest of Palos Verdes, California

The majestic and serene kelp forest of Palos Verdes, California ! From the towering cliffs overlooking the cold, yet picturesque pacific ocean, you might think you have the best view. If you never venture into the ocean, then it probably is for ye land lovers. However, enter the water to experience another world that we're all so close to, yet seldom see.

Read full story
Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Beautiful Palos Verdes Estates, California by Ocean

Beautiful and serene Flat Rock Point of Palos Verdes Estates, California. If you've had the pleasure of viewing the ocean from the Palos Verdes cliffs or taking an adventurous hike down the cliffs, you're familar with how scenic this peninsula is. But there is another level of visceral beauty to be had and that is by ocean !

Read full story
Laguna Beach, CA

Sea Lions of Seal Rock, Laguna Beach, California !

Today we're adventuring to famous Seal Rock of Laguna Beach, California at the north end of Crescent Cove. The conditions are great, the weather is bright and the Sea Lions are present ! I entered from North Crescent Cove along the shore and shallow reefs below the towering cliffs. The water is cool and the sun is hot.

Read full story
Laguna Beach, CA

Laguna Beach, California / Kelp Forest at Seal Rock

One of my favorite Southern California locations to explore below the surface is Seal Rock of Laguna Beach ! Located at the north end of Crescent Cove and about 150 yards from shore, it's an easy location to access with a brisk swim with cool terrain the entire route. My favorite area of this adventure is the Kelp Forest in between Seal Rock and the shallow reefs.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy