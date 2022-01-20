Exploring the beautiful kelp forest of Palos Verdes, California

Palos Verdes Kelp Forest by Andre Navarro

The majestic and serene kelp forest of Palos Verdes, California ! From the towering cliffs overlooking the cold, yet picturesque pacific ocean, you might think you have the best view. If you never venture into the ocean, then it probably is for ye land lovers. However, enter the water to experience another world that we're all so close to, yet seldom see.

Kelp Forest of Palos Verdes by Andre Navarro

Dense Kelp Forest of Palos Verdes by Andre Navarro

Sometime the kelp forest is bright and shiny, like looking up at the sky through a forest of tall thin yellow trees. The deeper out and towards the center of the kelp forest, the kelp becomes extremely dense. So dense that the sun gets blocked out and water appears murky and spooky. And to swim through these dense areas is very challenging and could be dangerous if one becomes entangled and panics.

The space in between the kelp gets so small, I can barely fit my body sideways without becoming entangled. And yes, I do occasionally become entangled while I'm at the bottom. 18' to 25' down entangled with no air is a great challenge of patience, training and controlling fear. Fear creates stupid decisions and mistakes and 25' down, fear can create death real quick. But I always plan my time down with extra time to spare for mishaps, which are always going to eventually happen.

Bright kelp forest of Palos Verdes by Andre Navarro

Algae Reef of Palos Verdes by Andre Navarro

As I make my way through the center of the kelp forest, they open up to less dense areas where the sun dances through the water like disco lights from above. It's these medium dense areas that the majority of fish and other ocean life dwell in. From the common Horn Sharks and Leopard Sharks laying along the bottom in between algae covered reefs, kelp and sea grass to California Spiny Lobsters hiding under the same sheltered locations.

Ocean life is so beautiful and peaceful. I always feel like I'm on another planet as the fish swim calmly by me. I feel at total peace at the bottom of the kelp. The world above leaves my mind. I'm totally in the moment that I wish would last forever.

Surfperch by Andre Navarro

As I explore along the bottom, I run into this small school of surfperch. Most likely Barred or Rainbow Surfperch. I follow them closely from the side, paralleling them to not appear aggressive. I happily swim with them for as long as I can hold my breath. And where there's fish and kelp, there are always local Harbor Seals exploring nearby. It's hard to sneak up on a Harbor Seal but occasionally we come face to face by chance, both of us startled and slightly confused as we weren't expecting to be so close to each other so quickly.

Palos Verdes Harbor Seal by Andre Navarro

Follow my underwater adventures on:

OceanEarthGreen.com / YouTube & Facebook @ OceanEarthGreen

And new weekly ocean picture stories and videos here on NewsBreak !