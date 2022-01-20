Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

Exploring the beautiful kelp forest of Palos Verdes, California

Ocean Earth Green

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODUEZ_0dqOXLba00
Palos Verdes Kelp Forestby Andre Navarro

The majestic and serene kelp forest of Palos Verdes, California ! From the towering cliffs overlooking the cold, yet picturesque pacific ocean, you might think you have the best view. If you never venture into the ocean, then it probably is for ye land lovers. However, enter the water to experience another world that we're all so close to, yet seldom see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310o8u_0dqOXLba00
Kelp Forest of Palos Verdesby Andre Navarro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WiyNr_0dqOXLba00
Dense Kelp Forest of Palos Verdesby Andre Navarro

Sometime the kelp forest is bright and shiny, like looking up at the sky through a forest of tall thin yellow trees. The deeper out and towards the center of the kelp forest, the kelp becomes extremely dense. So dense that the sun gets blocked out and water appears murky and spooky. And to swim through these dense areas is very challenging and could be dangerous if one becomes entangled and panics.

The space in between the kelp gets so small, I can barely fit my body sideways without becoming entangled. And yes, I do occasionally become entangled while I'm at the bottom. 18' to 25' down entangled with no air is a great challenge of patience, training and controlling fear. Fear creates stupid decisions and mistakes and 25' down, fear can create death real quick. But I always plan my time down with extra time to spare for mishaps, which are always going to eventually happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEjZN_0dqOXLba00
Bright kelp forest of Palos Verdesby Andre Navarro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Pr26_0dqOXLba00
Algae Reef of Palos Verdesby Andre Navarro

As I make my way through the center of the kelp forest, they open up to less dense areas where the sun dances through the water like disco lights from above. It's these medium dense areas that the majority of fish and other ocean life dwell in. From the common Horn Sharks and Leopard Sharks laying along the bottom in between algae covered reefs, kelp and sea grass to California Spiny Lobsters hiding under the same sheltered locations.

Ocean life is so beautiful and peaceful. I always feel like I'm on another planet as the fish swim calmly by me. I feel at total peace at the bottom of the kelp. The world above leaves my mind. I'm totally in the moment that I wish would last forever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwYtF_0dqOXLba00
Surfperchby Andre Navarro

As I explore along the bottom, I run into this small school of surfperch. Most likely Barred or Rainbow Surfperch. I follow them closely from the side, paralleling them to not appear aggressive. I happily swim with them for as long as I can hold my breath. And where there's fish and kelp, there are always local Harbor Seals exploring nearby. It's hard to sneak up on a Harbor Seal but occasionally we come face to face by chance, both of us startled and slightly confused as we weren't expecting to be so close to each other so quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMSaz_0dqOXLba00
Palos Verdes Harbor Sealby Andre Navarro

Follow my underwater adventures on:

OceanEarthGreen.com / YouTube & Facebook @ OceanEarthGreen

And new weekly ocean picture stories and videos here on NewsBreak !

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# palos verdes# kelp forest# ocean life# ocean# nature

Comments / 0

Published by

I'm Andre Navarro, Southern California freediver & ocean life videographer. I create ocean life adventure videos to connect viewers to our amazing underwater world to motivate stronger conservation and ocean life awareness.

Long Beach, CA
199 followers

More from Ocean Earth Green

Palos Verdes Estates, CA

Beautiful Palos Verdes Estates, California by Ocean

Beautiful and serene Flat Rock Point of Palos Verdes Estates, California. If you've had the pleasure of viewing the ocean from the Palos Verdes cliffs or taking an adventurous hike down the cliffs, you're familar with how scenic this peninsula is. But there is another level of visceral beauty to be had and that is by ocean !

Read full story
Laguna Beach, CA

Sea Lions of Seal Rock, Laguna Beach, California !

Today we're adventuring to famous Seal Rock of Laguna Beach, California at the north end of Crescent Cove. The conditions are great, the weather is bright and the Sea Lions are present ! I entered from North Crescent Cove along the shore and shallow reefs below the towering cliffs. The water is cool and the sun is hot.

Read full story
Laguna Beach, CA

Laguna Beach, California / Kelp Forest at Seal Rock

One of my favorite Southern California locations to explore below the surface is Seal Rock of Laguna Beach ! Located at the north end of Crescent Cove and about 150 yards from shore, it's an easy location to access with a brisk swim with cool terrain the entire route. My favorite area of this adventure is the Kelp Forest in between Seal Rock and the shallow reefs.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy