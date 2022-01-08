Laguna Beach, CA

Sea Lions of Seal Rock, Laguna Beach, California !

Ocean Earth Green

Exploring towards Seal Rockby Andre Navarro

Today we're adventuring to famous Seal Rock of Laguna Beach, California at the north end of Crescent Cove. The conditions are great, the weather is bright and the Sea Lions are present ! I entered from North Crescent Cove along the shore and shallow reefs below the towering cliffs. The water is cool and the sun is hot.

Seagulls on Reefby Andre Navarro

Waves on Seal Rockby Andre Navarro

About 75 yards past the shallow reefs, we reach Seal Rock. Seal Rock is actually several huge reefs that break the ocean surface in a cluster. These rocks are filled with local birds such as cormorants, seagulls and pelicans along with Sea Lions and Harbor Seals. The Sea Lions are intelligent, loud and rascally to watch

Sea Lionsby Andre Navarro

Sea Lion Closeby Andre Navarro

Sea Lions swimmingby Andre Navarro

Hesitant at first, but over come with curiosity, it doesn't take long until the action Sea Lions dive in and come over to check me out. They circle me, swim under and all around me when I dive down. I keep my distance, but allow the pups and younger Sea Lions to approach as close as they like. Only the large males which grow up to 8.5 feet long and over 1,000 pounds keep me extra cautious due to their size. But even the largest Sea Lions have never been aggresive towards me.

Under the Sea Lions, along the ocean floor reef, there is a great variety of fish in this area also. Three of my favorites are Calico Kelp Bass, California Sheepheads and Opaleye Rudderfish. All these fish exist in large numbers here due to the area being protected.

Calico Kelp Bassby Andre Navarro

California Sheepheadby Andre Navarro

Opaleye Rudderfishby Andre Navarro

After swimming with the fun Sea Lions and diving down to watch the cool fish along the bottom reef, it's time to head back to shore, hydrate and rest. Can't wait for the next adventure.


