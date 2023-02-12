Berkeley Township, NJ

Parlapanides Resigns; Community Wants More Action Taken

Ocean County Post

Photo byCentral Regional

BAYVILLE — Central Regional High School, located in Bayville, New Jersey, has been thrust into the national spotlight for all of the wrong reasons. 

Tragically, Adriana Kuch, a 14-year-old student at the school, took her own life after being viciously attacked by a group of her peers. The video of the attack was then shared on social media, leading to an outpouring of grief and outrage from the community and beyond. In response to this tragedy, many are calling for an investigation into Central Regional High School’s policies and procedures regarding bullying and harassment. 

Triantafillos Parlapanides, the head of the Central Regional School District, resigned from his position after an emergency school board meeting on Saturday, according to NBC. This news has sent shockwaves throughout the greater Berkeley Township community, and many are now calling for the board of education to take more action of those responsible. The board has yet to make a statement on the matter, but people in the community are not backing down. 

They are continuing to express their dissatisfaction with their school district and demand accountability from their leaders. It remains to be seen what action the board will take in response to this outcry, but it is clear that this issue has struck a nerve with many in Berkeley Township.

The school board has accepted the resignation of Dr. Parlapanides following a series of controversial interviews with DailyMail.com. In these interviews, Parlapanides commented on Adriana’s behavior and possible drug use, which prompted immediate action from the board. The details of the resignation are still being determined at this time.

This heartbreaking event has put Central Regional High School on the map for all of the wrong reasons and serves as a reminder that we must do more to protect our children from such violence.

This is a breaking news story and is evolving. This post will be updated throughout the evening.

# central regional# bayville# Adriana Kuch# Triantafillos Parlapanides

