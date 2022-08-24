More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington State

A competition of prehistoric proportions

Racers lining up at Emerald Downs Rachel Jones/Seattle Refined

AUBURN, WA -- More than 150 racers donning the visage of the Tyrant Lizard King hit the track at Emerald Downs race track Sunday afternoon, in what has become something of an Auburn tradition.

The costumed combatants were meeting for Auburn's first T-Rex Race since 2019. Described as the "biggest Dinosaur race in the past 233 million years", the challenge was a 1/16 mile race to find the fastest among the truly massive pack.

The popularity of the event skyrocketed after pictures and videos from the 2019 T-Rex race went viral worldwide.

Track President Phil Ziegler still gets requests to share the official 2019 video, and one might expect this year's race to go similarly viral online. “So many people commented how the race video made them smile and laugh. And we hope a lot of families from Western Washington will come Sunday to see it in person.”

And they certainly did. The 150 participants shattered the record made in 2019. Suffice to say the competition was fierce.

The speedy Tyrannosaurs would go on to compete in one of two races -- one for adults, and one for kids 16 and younger, and only one from each could come out on top.

Ultimately, Auburn resident Logan Kludsikofsky took first place in the adult portion of the race, while 13-year-old Silverdale resident Sebastian Davis would be first to reach the finish line in the kids' race.

This year's T-Rex Race was sponsored by the TriGuard Pest Control company.