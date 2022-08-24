Auburn, WA

More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington State

Obscura

A competition of prehistoric proportions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442cKL_0hSnfVXx00
Racers lining up at Emerald DownsRachel Jones/Seattle Refined

AUBURN, WA -- More than 150 racers donning the visage of the Tyrant Lizard King hit the track at Emerald Downs race track Sunday afternoon, in what has become something of an Auburn tradition.

The costumed combatants were meeting for Auburn's first T-Rex Race since 2019. Described as the "biggest Dinosaur race in the past 233 million years", the challenge was a 1/16 mile race to find the fastest among the truly massive pack.

The popularity of the event skyrocketed after pictures and videos from the 2019 T-Rex race went viral worldwide.

Track President Phil Ziegler still gets requests to share the official 2019 video, and one might expect this year's race to go similarly viral online. “So many people commented how the race video made them smile and laugh. And we hope a lot of families from Western Washington will come Sunday to see it in person.”

And they certainly did. The 150 participants shattered the record made in 2019. Suffice to say the competition was fierce.

The speedy Tyrannosaurs would go on to compete in one of two races -- one for adults, and one for kids 16 and younger, and only one from each could come out on top.

Ultimately, Auburn resident Logan Kludsikofsky took first place in the adult portion of the race, while 13-year-old Silverdale resident Sebastian Davis would be first to reach the finish line in the kids' race.

This year's T-Rex Race was sponsored by the TriGuard Pest Control company.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Washington News# Local News# Strange News# Races# Sports

Comments / 0

Published by

A page for all the lovers of the minutiae. This is your digital stop for all the news and anecdotes from across the U.S. that may not have made it to the front page!

Alabama State
96 followers

More from Obscura

Birmingham, AL

Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your Consideration

BIRMINGHAM, AL – There’s lots of things to consider when looking for the right dog park for you and your furry friend. Is the park big enough to accommodate your dog’s specific needs? What sort of facilities does the park have for the dogs? What facilities does it have for the people? And what steps, if any, does this park take to ensure the safety of its human and doggy visitors?

Read full story

A New Hampshire Distillery Is Making Whiskey From Invasive Crabs

NEW HAMPSHIRE – Green crabs are an invasive species that have plagued North America’s coasts for more than 200 years. After hitching rides on ships bound for the continent in the 1800s, these small crustaceans rapidly began wreaking havoc on local shellfish populations and estuaries.

Read full story
1 comments
Alabama State

North America's Longest Snake Is Slowly Making A Comeback In Alabama

The Emperor of the Forest is making its grand return after nearly 60 years. A young Eastern Indigo Snake discovered in January 2020. This is the first wild-born specimen found since 1954.Jim Godwin, Auburn University.

Read full story
Mississippi State

Mississippi "Guard Cat" Helps Prevent Robbery

BELDEN, Miss. – A Mississippi man has credited his pet cat with helping to prevent a would-be robbery and possibly even saving his life. Retiree Fred Everitt lives with his pet cat, Bandit, in the Tupelo Suburb of Belden. And when at least two armed robbers attempted to break into their home, the 20-pound feline sprang into action, doing everything she could to wake her owner.

Read full story

Startup Continuum Ramps Up Layoff Consultation Services

Originally reported by Greg Rosalsky on NPR. As of writing this, according to Layoffs.fyi, nearly 66,000 employees have been laid off by 483 startups in 2022. So far, at least.

Read full story
Alabama State

Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama

The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy