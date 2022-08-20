Birmingham, AL

Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your Consideration

Mister Bodhi looking dapper with his red bandana after a well-deserved summer hair cut.Photo taken by the author.

BIRMINGHAM, AL – There’s lots of things to consider when looking for the right dog park for you and your furry friend.

Is the park big enough to accommodate your dog’s specific needs? What sort of facilities does the park have for the dogs? What facilities does it have for the people? And what steps, if any, does this park take to ensure the safety of its human and doggy visitors?

Enter Good Dog Park & Grill, a dog park made to address all those needs and more.

Founded by dog lovers Clint Carmichael, Jeff Hardwick, and Bobby Morgan, Good Dog is described as “a safer, premium version of a dog park to bring together community-minded people and their dogs to connect in a fun, creative space.”

Good Dog has two locations in Birmingham and Auburn, Alabama, and all locations feature the following:

  • 10,000 to 16,000 square feet turfed dog parks that are open rain or shine
  • Fully staffed facilities with trained dog handlers on-site known as “Bark Rangers” who make sure that the parks stay safe and clean
  • Fully stocked bar and grill where pet parents can kick back and relax

And depending on your location, Good Dog offers other services such as Doggy Daycare, boarding services, and quality grooming services.

But Good Dog Park & Grill also has another mission: to enrich their communities through their work with animal charities.

A percentage of the Birmingham location’s sales goes to organizations such as Hand in Paw, which improves human health and well-being through animal-assisted therapy, and Underdog Rescue of Alabama, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehoming the dogs and cats of Alabama.

And they regularly team up with other charities in local fundraisers, as they will next Saturday, August 27th.

From 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM, Good Dog will be hosting a raffle fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

So if you’re looking for just the right park to take your dog, and you’d like to support a good organization while you’re at it, then Good Dog Park & Grill might just be the place for you!

